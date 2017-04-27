Chargers Draft: Five Players To Avoid At No. 7 Overall [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Pete Camarillo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft which begins Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST. Who should the Chargers avoid in the upcoming first round? Here are five players who do not fit with the Chargers based on scheme, injuries, and off-field concerns.

Jabrill Peppers

Breaking: Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL scouting combine. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/92pOpMDXrT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2017

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said some flattering words about Jabrill Peppers early this offseason. Lynn said the hybrid safety and linebacker could become a superstar in this league. That’s the thing with Peppers. He does not have a defined position. He played safety, linebacker, and offense at Michigan. This safety class is stacked with talents like Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker. Both players are generational talents who prospect as better coverage safeties.

Peppers may develop into a generational talent but he needs work. Not to mention, he recently tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine. That means he will enter the NFL in Stage 1 of the league’s intervention program. Thus, Peppers is too much of a liability for the Chargers to select at No. 7 overall.

On the eve of 2017 NFL draft, Mitch Trubisky says teams have let his phone fall silent – Charlotte Observer https://t.co/vvhzukdhfk pic.twitter.com/zpQv8d6RQx — NFL News Daily (@NFL_NDaily) April 27, 2017

L.A. also had a lot of hype centered around the selection of Philip Rivers‘ successor in this draft. For whatever reason, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has ascended to the top of this draft class. Trubisky has all the measurables and arm strength that an NFL team would want in a quarterback. These are the reasons that he might not be available when the Chargers go on the clock.

However, Trubisky only started one full season at UNC. He was not even the best quarterback in his conference. DeShaun Watson was the best quarterback in the ACC. Los Angeles can find a development project at quarterback by selecting one in the second round. The Bolts do not need to invest the No. 7 overall pick into a project like Trubisky.

Former Buckeye Gareon Conley calls rape accusations "wrongful and malicious" – https://t.co/nXTL0Q1iEW pic.twitter.com/BpoPD8IjEt — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) April 26, 2017

Gareon Conley seemed like a solid pick for the Chargers’ need in the secondary. Jason Verrett has his injury concerns and Casey Hayward is best in the slot. Conley would have been a good corner for the Chargers’ in the slot or on the outside. He was a highly productive player who shot up draft boards after great tests.

Then, Conley faced allegations of rape. There have been no charges filed yet and Conley’s representation declined the allegations, per ESPN. It should be noted that Conley is innocent until proven guilty. However, it is hard to invest a high selection in a player with serious allegations hanging over his head. There just is not enough information out there to keep this from hurting Conley’s draft stock.

.@c_davis_81's favorite NFL QB?@Titans QB Marcus Mariota. "It's true. I like the swagger he has going on" MORE https://t.co/3vWbWONHmS pic.twitter.com/tFUPGSGULx — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 26, 2017

On a lighter note, Corey Davis is one of the best receivers in this class. He has the big body and production that would help the Chargers in case Keenan Allen sustains another injury. Moreover, Philip Rivers could always use another receiving target.

Still, Davis has not been able to prove that he is the best receiving target in this pre-draft process. A foot injury has kept him from competing in measurable tests at the combine. Davis has the body, hands, and speed to be a great No. 1 receiver. Regardless, the Chargers have other needs they should address at No. 7 overall.

Speaking about team needs, the Chargers also need to add offensive line help to prolong Rivers’ career. Forrest Lamp is arguably one of the best linemen in this entire draft class. He has the size and athleticism to move inside and develop into a Pro Bowl guard.

Either way, No. 7 overall is too high to select a guard. It is hard for Lamp to live up to those expectations. Just ask D.J. Fluker, another high draft pick who moved inside to guard before the Chargers eventually cut ties. Not to mention, Los Angeles will try to select a sexy name that appeases their new home.

Nonetheless, the Chargers’ No. 7 overall pick will set the table for their entire draft. Who they select will impact selections in later rounds as well as other teams’ selections in the first round. Either way, these five guys should not hear their name called at No. 7 overall. We will see who the Chargers do select when the NFL Draft begins on Thursday.

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]