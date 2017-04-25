Johnny Depp’s Views Are Complex: Why Alice Cooper And Marilyn Manson’s Friend Is Misunderstood [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp has a very uncommon circle of friends. Depp is the guitarist for Hollywood Vampires, a band with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Marilyn Manson considers Johnny his best friend. The late Hunter S. Thompson inspired the highest level of admiration and loyalty from Johnny.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson also befriended former death row inmate Damien Echols. Echols was released, in part due to Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson’s support.

Marilyn Manson, as well as Depp, maintain that Damien Echols was wrongfully accused and came close to being wrongfully executed in what Depp and Manson call a “witch hunt.” Marilyn Manson and the Jack Sparrow actor continues to support Damien Echols in his protests against executions in Arkansas.

Alice Cooper and Marilyn Manson are among the most famous shock rockers in the world. Both Alice Cooper and Marilyn Manson present society’s most shocking views with powerful on stage theatrics. In a not too dissimilar fashion, Hunter S. Thompson, the famous Gonzo reporter, awakened the world to shockingly crooked politics in the Nixon era.

Johnny Depp seems to be attracting criticism from the media on all sides. The beloved Jack Sparrow actor has been attacked for his societal views, his behavior in his short marriage to Amber Heard, and even his spending habits, but why? Why is Johnny attracting so much bad press lately?

Marilyn Manson went on record calling Depp’s high profile divorce scandal a “witch hunt,” according to this from the Inquisitr. “Witch hunt” seems to be a frequent word in the vocabulary of this seemingly unlikely duo. Likewise, Alice Cooper was supportive during this time.

Alice Cooper and Marilyn Manson are what they have always been. People know what to expect of them. They expect to be shocked. After all, Marilyn Manson and Alice Cooper intend to be shocking. They are doing their jobs.

Johnny Depp is not perceived in the same light, however, being an actor rather than known as a shock rock musician. Johnny is a rock musician though and performs in Hollywood vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Johnny Depp’s literary friend Hunter S. Thompson, who passed away not so long ago, was also a shocking figure in his day. Thompson was an anti-establishment activist, who inspired Johnny Depp greatly. Thompson blew the lid off Nixon’s scandals.

Johnny Depp doesn’t seem to have a clear side, and he does question the judgment of those in power from time to time. Hollowverse quotes the Jack Sparrow actor’s comments about silly U.S. propaganda in the wake of the second Iraq war.

“I was ecstatic they re-named ‘French Fries’ as ‘Freedom Fries’. Grown men and women in positions of power in the U.S. government showing themselves as idiots.”

Johnny Depp would not take kindly to shade against France. Depp spent a lot of time at his home in the French wine country, also near the Cathar historic sites. The area has made an impression on Johnny and perhaps enhanced the whole anti-witch hunt philosophy held by Depp and Marilyn Manson since many historic sites in Southern France witnessed one of the most gruesome genocides in history against a religious sect accused of hearsay according to Cathar.org.

It has been said, that Johnny Depp is an agnostic or atheist like Marilyn Manson, but Depp has never said that. He did tell Larry King “Religion is not my specialty,” according to Celebrity Beliefs.

Marilyn Manson does proclaim his atheism, while Alice Cooper is a born-again Christian. One of Johnny Depp’s favorite uncles was a minister. Johnny Depp used to enjoy the services as a child, especially the music according to Johnny Depp.org.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson are quick to oppose “Witch hunts,” like the one leveled at Damien Echols and his two friends who were falsely accused of murdering three eight-year-old boys. They were dubbed The Memphis Three and railroaded into prison where they served 18 years on death row, before being released due to DNA evidence and massive protests from Hollywood.

Damien Echols told an audience in Arkansas that he felt the rush to execute him when he was technically cleared by DNA before the public discovered The Memphis Three were innocent. See Damien Echols speech in the video above.

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp labeled the state of Arkansas’ behavior a “witch hunt” and opposed the state strongly in their attempt to subsequent execute prisoners, one who has an IQ of 69 more of the same.

Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp have a long history of opposing “witch hunts.” For more information see this from the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp never said he opposed the death penalty across the board because evil doing should go unpunished. What Johnny did say is quoted in People.

“Arkansas almost put an innocent man to death. I don’t believe that possibility should ever happen again.”

Johnny Depp’s views are not black and white, but rather are colored by the people he has met, the places he has been, and his own experiences. He isn’t loyal to a party or an organized religious group or sect. He makes up his mind in each case, each issue based on evidence. He and Marilyn Manson find inspiration in a variety of people, observations, and experiences.

Johnny Depp is fiercely loyal to Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Damien Echols and the late Hunter S. Thompson. He is loyal to his children and to an improved society in the future, whatever that might entail. He is quoted in Hollowverse.

“I have faith in my kids. Yeah, I have faith in my kids. And I have, I have faith, you know, as long as you keep moving forward, just keep walking forward things will be alright, I suppose, you know. Faith in terms of religion, I don’t, religion is not my specialty.”

Johnny Depp is indicating a difference between having faith, having spirituality, and having religion. These are not mutually exclusive, nor are they necessarily in opposition to each other.

Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper and Hunter S. Thompson have all seen and illustrated a diverse world, where pat answers should be banned. There are no always correct answers and perhaps that is what Johnny Depp is driving at.

Johnny Depp is not dogmatic in his religion, his politics or his stand on social justice, but he is passionate about individual cases. Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson are opposed to knee jerk reactions, witch hunts and labeling people according to pre-conceived ideas.

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson and Hunter S. Thompson are or were incredibly intellectual individuals with a unique perspective. All being human may have preconceived ideas but they have fought against those in order to open up free thinking and at least a degree of objectivity.

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Marilyn Manson are free thinkers who oppose witch hunts, and that takes an in-depth understanding rather than a knee-jerk reaction.

