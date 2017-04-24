Harry Styles Stood Up For One Direction Fans Warding Off Shade For Directioners Musical Tastes [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Harry Styles is known for his niceness, and his almost uncanny ability to take things in stride. It is not like Styles to take offense or get frustrated, but one question asked during the Rolling Stone Magazine interview got Harry “animated.”

Since One Direction’s hiatus, Harry Styles has been working diligently to build a credible image and a lasting career. That much at least seemed apparent. Harry Styles has revamped his image as a real rocker with photo shoots and interviews with Another Man. As MTV so eloquently explained, he has to “break from the past.”

“Harry knows he has to play the game to remain creatively relevant. He has to break from the past and prove he belongs among giants.”

Harry Styles has rebranded himself into the classic rock genre according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, gaining advice from some of the greats for his new album. Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ringo Star, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and more have given Harry Styles advice in putting together his new album.

One Direction’s Harry Styles was asked by The Rolling Stone if he felt pressured or worried about proving his credibility to an older crowd. Styles new music was said to recall music from the age of Rock and Roll, and news of that has attracted the attention of older musicians and music fans.

Harry Styles though, instead of speaking of those older potential fans, defended the musical tastes of Directioners. He defended One Direction fans wholeheartedly.

“Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music – short for popular, right? – have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That’s not up to you to say. Music is something that’s always changing. There’s no goal posts.”

Harry Styles makes a good point. How is one person’s ear better than another to judge good music, and music does change. The tastes of the upcoming generation of One Direction fans may well be quite different than that of their parents and grandparents.

One Direction fans know what they like, and Harry Styles is quick to say that teenaged girls are just as valid an audience as the “hipsters”

“Young girls like the Beatles. You gonna tell me they’re not serious? How can you say young girls don’t get it? They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going.”

One Direction’s Harry Styles is right again. It was teenaged girls who first recognized the talents of The Beatles. The Beatles are perhaps the most legendary rock band in history, so who is to say girls don’t instinctively know good music when they hear it.

“Teenage-girl fans – they don’t lie. If they like you, they’re there. They don’t act ‘too cool.’ They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick.”

One Direction’s Harry Styles, of course, means “sick” in a good way. Many think it only takes a pretty face to be a pop star, or rock star and be popular with teen girls, but it apparently takes a lot more than that.

Not every boy band turns the heads of the teen audience like One Direction does, and few have ever reached the level of fame and demand One Direction’s Harry Styles has. It has been said, it’s only happened twice in 100 years. There was the Beatles and there was One Direction. Other bands have not met all the criteria to be compared with the popularity of The Beatles.

Harry Styles believes Directioners, who are mostly teenaged fans like One Direction music because it has musical credibility.

