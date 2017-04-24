‘Fox And Friends’ Janice Dean’s 1-Hour Vanity Procedure Left Partial Facial Paralysis [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Janice Dean returned to Fox and Friends Monday morning after enduring a nightmare couple of months stemming from old-fashioned vanity. The Fox News meteorologist celebrated her first work-week back by sharing her ordeal with the audience on Fox and Friends. It was an ordeal that started after she went to her doctor for a one-hour procedure on her neck that was suppose to tighten the skin. She did this to rid her neck of what Dean describes as having “weird lines around it like a tree trunk.”

Dean is a fan of Botox injections, which she gets between her eyebrows to smooth out the creases that come with age, but she describes her neck as something that has bothered her for a very long time. This was a problem that Botox couldn’t fix, so when she learned about a new laser procedure from her doctor she was excited. She had one of those moments of just “sign me up,” which is what Dean conveyed on Monday’s Fox and Friends. Her husband was against Janice doing this, but she convinced him it would be fine.

One of Dean’s first mistakes before undergoing this procedure was that she didn’t read the fine print, but she so wishes that she had today. This is something Janet writes about in her op-ed, which appears on the Fox News website today.

The procedure that Janice went for is called “factora,” which is a new outpatient procedure that her doctor said was “changing the game in cosmetic surgery today. In a nutshell, this procedure is described by Dean as “an outpatient procedure done in the office that takes under an hour and that regenerates your natural collagen and tightens that old skin.” It is an non-invasive laser procedure that is relatively safe.

This wasn’t just a quick fix like Botox, which doesn’t last very long. No, this factora procedure, which she once refered to as a “miracle laser treatment, is expected to last up to five years. After the procedure she would need to stay out of the limelight of the TV camera. The downtime after factora is about five days.

With her kids having a week off from school, she could spend time with her brood and also use that time for her recuperation. In her mind, it was all set. The day of the procedure she signed the forms without reading the fine print and underwent the treatment.

In that fine print was a list of side effects, some were very rare, only affecting one to two percent of all patients undergoing this treatment. Janice and her husband would later find out that Janice slipped into that small percentage, which was a scary nightmare for not only Janice, but her family as well.

So what happened? From the minute she left the doctor’s office she was swollen and her husband, who didn’t say anything at the time, was concerned about the way she looked, which was “terrible,” writes Janice. When they get home her kids were scared at the way their mother appeared because she was bandaged to the point that she looked like a “Q-tip” to her kids, she said.

Janice reassured them she would like fine in just a day when she removes her bandages. Although she could reassure her kids, she had some concerns of her own, like she was finding it hard to move her mouth to talk. Taking into consideration that she just gotten home, she tucked herself into bed and thought it would all be better tomorrow.

She went to bed that day to ease the pressure on her very swollen face. This was following the instructions given to her by her doctor, who said she needed to keep her head elevated and take Tylenol to minimize the bruising.

When Janice took the bandages off the next day, she wasn’t finding any signs of getting better. The left side of her face was swollen, she was having a hard time talking and she couldn’t chew. Looking for a silver lining, she thought that this might help her shed a few pounds while she recuperates.

A photo I snapped today.Janice Dean Senior Meteorologist FOX News.Inducted to Hall of Fame #FoxNews2017 #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/ygoeU0EgT4 — KsC Photography (@KsCPhotography2) February 2, 2017

Janice reached out to her doctor via an email the next day explaining her symptoms and asked if this was normal. The doctor’s assistant requested that Janice send them pictures of of herself, one smiling, one with her mouth in a pout-like position and one just regular.

It was at that time Janice looked at the list of side effects that her doctor had sent her home with and there on line four was, “Nerve injury, marginal mandibular nerve palsy, inability to depress lower lip, temporary change in smile or facial expression.” This is what was going on with Janice and she suddenly got very mad at herself.

She never read any of the literature given to her by the doctor before signing the paper giving them the go- ahead to get this treatment done. The doctor told her to come in and her husband, who never wanted Janice to have this procedure in the first place, accompanied her.

Janice had a lopsided smile and an inability to form certain words. Considering that she is the face of the weather at Fox News, which entails a need to communicate with words and smile on camera while doing so, she was in a predicament.

Janice describes her husband as “holding back his anger,” but when he asked “Will it come back?” meaning the ability for Janice to move her face, her doctor gave them a 100 percent chance that it would, but they learned it could take weeks. He said he could fix some of it with a bit of Botox, but it was going to take some time to fully come back.

Janet also shared her story on Fox and Friends Monday. She said it was a non-intrusive laser procedure, but something went wrong. The laser used to do this new procedure ended heating up a nerve in her face, even though it was a procedure done on her neck. This was in the disclaimer that she signed, which warned of this possible side effect.

Janice offers in her op-ed,

“At first I was embarrassed. Then sad about what I had done. And then shame. ”

“Why was I so vain to do this to myself?”

Since she would need to take extended time off she had to admit to her colleagues, friends and family what had happened. The support she received from her colleagues at Fox was what she refers to as “overwhelming support.”

She was off the air for two months because she couldn’t pronounce words properly and her signature smile wouldn’t emerge the way it once did. Janice returned on Monday and she wanted to share her story. She now believes that it is not worth risking all the good things about herself to try and fix something that she sees as unwanted, like the way her neck appeared to her. Today she doesn’t care about her neck, she is thankful her kids can see her smile again.

Janet writes in her op-ed,

“Lately I’ve been thinking about this: If I could choose between having a smooth neck or getting my smile back to normal, there is no question. My smile means everything to me. ”

While she’s recuperated enough to be on the air, she is still not 100 percent rid of the residual effects, but each day gets better and soon it will all correct itself. Janet’s message is to think twice before having any procedure and read the fine print. A few years back Janice shared with the fans of Fox News that she was diagnosed with MS. During her interview on Fox and Friends this morning she said her neurologist told her that this side effect of the temporary partial facial paralysis had nothing to do with her MS and that it did not exasperate the bells-palsy-like paralysis that she was experiencing.

[Featured Image by Jason DeCrow/AP Images]