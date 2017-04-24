The Nintendo Mini SNES Will Be More Popular – And Limited – Than The NES Classic Edition [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ronald Cress and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Nintendo recently announced the discontinuation of the NES Classic Edition, leaving many fans who are still waiting for more stocks massively disappointed. But good news quickly followed as sources say that the Mini SNES will come back this holiday, Inquisitr previously reported.

The NES Classic Edition surprised Nintendo with its popularity, but the Mini SNES may even be popular. As a result, expect to have a harder time getting one.

The Mini SNES Is More Nostalgic

Nostalgia plays a big factor on why the NES Classic Edition was a huge success. Even though the console only has 30 games that cannot be expanded upon, these games were a huge part of the fans’ childhood that they were willing to spend $60 or more for a unit. Add to that the limited edition tag on the platform and you have consumers scurrying to get their hands on one.

However, the comeback of the Mini SNES will be an even bigger thing than the NES. Although the latter has the title of Nintendo’s first home console, the former has a better games lineup. The platform hits closer to home, which is why people will be more obsessed at acquiring one.

The 10 Games That Should Be Included

Everyone has their own opinion on which games we should see on the re-release of the Mini SNES. We can pretty much expect it to have 30 games out of the box as well, but here are only 10 of them that must be absolutely included in the console (no bargains).

Chrono Trigger The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Harvest Moon Donkey Kong Country Super Mario World Earthbound Super Metroid Super Mario Kart Final Fantasy VI F-Zero

There are other great titles as well, such as Contra II and Aladdin, that would be very much welcome with the upcoming Mini SNES. However, it will be perfect to me as long as it includes the 10 games I listed above.

What Else The Mini SNES Needs

The games lineup will pretty much sell the Mini SNES, but if Nintendo really cares for its customers, it will add other extras that will ensure its success further. If wireless controllers are not possible, the Japanese company should at least have the initiative to make the cords longer not like in the NES Classic Edition.

Another suggestion by CNET is to put two controllers as a standard in every box. The NES Classic Edition only shipped with one controller, so players had to buy an extra one to play with others. It looks like the Mini SNES will have a lot of two-player titles as well, so why not go the extra mile and give two controllers right off the bat?

Most importantly, the Mini SNES should have enough stocks to quench the demand. Nintendo should have learned its lesson by now with the NES Classic, so we expect that more stocks of its successor will be released later this year.

Mini SNES Release Date

As mentioned above, Nintendo is planning a holiday 2017 launch. It could be officially announced as early as November and it could last well into the second quarter of next year. The sources of Eurogamer revealed that development has already started, which may be the number one reason why the NES Classic Edition has been suddenly discontinued.

By the looks of it, Nintendo will hit the planned December release. But let’s hope that it will ship enough stocks as the hype will undoubtedly bigger than the NES Classic Edition created.

Are you also waiting for the SNES Mini? What’s included in your wishlist? Let’s discuss below.

