Erin Moran’s ‘Suspected’ Cause Of Death Reports Infuriates ‘Happy Days’ Fans [Opinion]

Erin Moran was found dead on Saturday afternoon in an Indiana trailer park. The Happy Days star’s cause of death was one of the many searches online today regarding Erin Moran. While no official cause of death for Erin has been released, one publication quoted a source who said that Erin Moran’s death was due to a “suspected heroin overdose.”

Even though Erin has not appeared on TV for years, she is still remembered by fans who watched her on TV in the 1970’s and 1980’s. It was an era full of Happy Days fans who fell in love with Erin Moran’s character, Joanie Cunningham, and the wholesome family entertainment the show offered. The baby boomers are saying their good-byes and sharing their memories of Erin Moran across the social media sites today. Many of the comments left on the numerous articles online pertaining to her death are expressing the same thing, but not all of them. Some fans are outraged over the reports of her “suspected” cause of death.

There are fans who appear quite peeved that the media is reporting a heroin overdose as a “suspected” cause of death for the once troubled star, despite nothing official being released that indicates this. Some see this as disrespecting the memory of Erin and they’ve let their feelings be known. Others see it as too soon to speculate on what caused the untimely death of the Happy Days’ star, with so little information released.

Page six, like many other media outlets today, is reporting that she died of a “suspected heroin overdose.” This news first came from the Daily Mail whose “source” reported this suspected cause of death. Other than the Daily Mail’s unnamed “source,” there’s no mention of anyone else stepping forward to say her death was officially caused by an overdose. What is happening today is something that happens often when a celebrity who is known to have a tendency of substance use or abuse dies. Before the official word comes down, the speculation runs wild.

Just like that old-fashion kid’s game “telephone,” by the time the information has saturated the Internet it has gone from “suspected overdose” to just plain “overdose.” This has happened in many modern-day celebrity deaths and unfortunately, after the autopsies come back, a number of the reports prove the speculation was correct. Michael Jackson, Heath Ledger, Anna Nicole Smith, Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse are celebrities who have died from complications of their substance addiction, reports USA News.

Whether it is alcohol poisoning, like the cause of death listed for Amy Winehouse, or a toxic mix of drugs, which were found in Anna Nicole Smith’s system, speculation tends to roam the online world for days, weeks and even months. This continued on for many of the celebrities who have died before their time and it usually continues until the official word is released. Many of the times that official word just verifies the speculation. Erin Moran’s cause of death is now in the speculation phase of what is seen time and time again when a notable name passes away unexpectedly.

Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office declined any comment on Moran’s death. All they would reveal is that she was found unresponsive when they answered a 911 call on Saturday. They later reported that there was no clear cause of death and that an “autopsy is pending.”

The Daily Mail, which is a British publication, reports “A source told DailyMail.com Moran, who lived in a trailer park in New Salisbury, Indiana, died of a suspected heroin overdose.” The source was unnamed and the article was also careful to note that no official word of Moran’s cause of death has been released. It stands to reason that with Moran’s turbulent past that drugs may be questioned, but that is not what their source said. They said that it was a “suspected heroin overdose.”

People reading the various articles online today are polarized over the reports suggesting drugs played a part in her death. Because heroin overdoses are at epidemic proportions in many areas of the U.S., some readers believe the reports on such a famous person’s death can help draw attention to this epidemic. It might also help by making people who are actively using this drug realize that this can kill you. As seen in the various social media posts, like the one below, “suspected heroin overdose” is appearing in many of the headlines on media sites today.

A recent article from U.S. News reports that opioid and heroin deaths are at a “crisis level” in the small state of Maryland. The deaths from heroin and opioid overdoses are on the rise all over this nation. Another article from the News Tribute, which is a local news outlet from the same area where Erin Moran was found dead, reports that “heroin overdoses are on the rise in Southern Indiana.”

In the comment section on one of the early Inquisitr articles today, a comment left by Kim Hawkins said, “Too bad they have to slander her when the autopsy is not done yet.” Another comment, reiterates the previous comment. Juli Laureiro writes, “if her cause of death is still in the “rumor stage”, then, just leave it alone! Let this woman Rest In Peace, let her family, friends and fans mourn her!!”

Happy Days actress Erin Moran died of suspected heroin overdose in her trailer park home https://t.co/IwEmq354oj pic.twitter.com/lgIuUxgSAV — Zesty TV News (@zesty_tv) April 23, 2017

Another comment from Penny McCracken suggests that talking about this openly can only help. She writes, “Well celebrity or not it should be published to teach our kids about life and what money or no money can do. Its a shame and may she rest finally in peace but our kids need to know this is what happens when you have an addiction.”

Many won’t offer an opinion either way, they suggest that there is nothing to say until the autopsy is complete. Mary Bauer writes, “Wait for the autopsy.” Denise Marie Cole also suggests there’s only one definitive way to know. She writes, “When they do the autopsy and get the COD (cause of death) then we’ll know.”

