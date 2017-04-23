‘Friday The 13th: The Game’ Won’t Be Enough To Appease Series Fans [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aric Mitchell and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Friday the 13th will not be giving fans the sequel/reboot/whatever they so desperately want any time soon, but that does not mean Jason Voorhees will be taking it easy. However, it is unlikely fans of the movies will be appeased.

Before getting into the reasons why, here are the particulars.

Bloody-Disgusting reports that a release date has been given for the next “official” installment of the Camp Crystal Lake maniac’s adventures.

*chchch ahahah* Friday the 13th: The Game set to be released in May???? https://t.co/Sman6WncpA via @denofgeekus pic.twitter.com/ImJcmzlngH — Loot Crate (@lootcrate) April 23, 2017

Friday the 13th: The Game will drop on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One May 26 and will be both single-player and multiplayer. As part of the survival horror genre, Friday the 13th: The Game will challenge as many as eight players to survive a night of horror as the hockey-masked, machete-wielding killer stalks them one by one.

The main objectives are to make it past the 13th alive or to escape the game world of Camp Crystal Lake altogether. Jason can be physically stopped, but the folks at Gun Media warn that it will take coordination, luck, and special conditions.

This is in keeping with the spirit of the film franchise, which began in 1980 with Jason’s mother killing the counselors she blamed for her son’s death. The film was so popular, Friday the 13th Part 2 became inevitable. This time around, Jason donned a burlap bag and took over for mom, who was decapitated at the end of the first film.

The hockey mask came one film later, and Jason has been killing ever since (except for Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning).

Throughout the series, a number of different actors played Jason, but it was Kane Hodder who made the biggest splash in the part, and he has reprised the role in motion capture for Friday the 13th: The Game.

Hodder played the role in four “Jason” films — Parts VII, VIII, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X.

The game will be set in the mid-1980s in order to match the look and feel of the first eight films. In multiplayer mode, players can be the camp counselors only and try to escape a computer-controlled Jason, or one can take over as Jason and stalk the others. Single-player mode also allows the gamer to take over Jason with the objective going from survival to seek-and-destroy.

The game made headlines for becoming one of the most successful Kickstarter video games of all time, with Gun Media raising more than $800,000 on the crowdsourcing platform and a reported $2 million overall.

Check out the murderous new trailer For ‘Friday The 13th: The Game’ https://t.co/mgpo9wpp5l pic.twitter.com/EDEEV0RWC9 — Glixel (@glixel) March 15, 2017

While Friday the 13th die-hard fans who also happen to be gamers are likely to lap up the contents, it is important to remember that a whole generation of fans got to know and love the franchise when gaming was in its infancy.

Case-in-point, Box Office Mojo reports that the most financially successful films in the series — the first four — grossed a combined $395 million in 2017 dollars.

The next four in the series tanked, not even matching the earlier films in actual gross, forget touching the higher adjusted-for-inflation numbers.

In other words, Friday the 13th was in a downward spiral from Part V on, the era coinciding with the rise of video games as a viable form of entertainment.

Creating a game — however slick, fun, and well-made — will not bring in the old fans. To do that, there will need to a be a new film, but unfortunately, that was shut down in February, according to ComingSoon.

[Featured Image by Gun Media]