DeShone Kizer Thinks That He Could Be The Best QB Ever, Is He The Best In The NFL Draft? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Confidence is something that DeShone Kizer does not lack. Just days until the NFL draft, the former Notre Dame quarterback is grabbing headlines. None of those headlines have DeShone Kizer involved in any scandals. There is nothing registering on police blotters. On the contrary, DeShone Kizer is in the news for believing quite highly of himself.

In an interview with USA Today, Kizer expressed the confidence he has in himself. He first compared himself to one of his draft counterparts, Texas Tech’s Pat Mahomes.

“No one else game plans the way I do. No one else prepares the way I do. No one else knows football the way I do. No one else is as big as I am. No one else is as powerful a runner as I am. Pat Mahomes might throw the ball 80 yards and I can only throw the ball 72, but I guarantee he can’t throw an out route the way I can.”

Instead of NFL scouts envisioning his comments as merely a case of self-promotion, many of them will be turned away. There is always the thought that when a player speaks out the way that DeShone Kizer has that it could become a distraction in the locker room.

Former Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer stands by comments about his ability, by @ChiTribSkrbina https://t.co/QBDMw4P6Tn pic.twitter.com/OA8U0FoVrv — ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) April 23, 2017

Could DeShone Kizer’s high assessment of his ability hurt him? His following comments could be enough to give most decision-makers a pause.

“No one else can do what I can do. And I’ve truly figured out in this (draft) process, if I can maximize all my potential in every aspect of the game – this is bold – I do have the ability to be the greatest quarterback to ever play. Imagine taking (Tom) Brady’s intellect and Brady’s preparation and putting it on a guy with Cam Newton’s body. Why can’t I be the greatest?”

Most people would suggest that the Notre Dame product should let his play do the talking. One major indictment on DeShone Kizer is the record in his final season with the Fighting Irish.

Kizer led Notre Dame to a reprehensible 4-8 record. Last season with Notre Dame, Kizer’s leadership was somewhat exposed. A great college quarterback is just good enough to will a team to six victories. They are expected to make the cast around them better. That was not the case for Kizer, who could not get a full stamp of approval (courtesy of NFL.com) from his now former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly has made peace with Kizer’s decision to forgo his senior season to enter the draft, but he has openly questioned the quarterback’s readiness. It is possible that DeShone Kizer chose to defend himself and went about using his comments as a veiled comeback against Coach Kelly. It also could be how he truly feels.

"Why can’t I be the greatest?” DeShone Kizer believes his combo of smarts and size can help him be the best https://t.co/RpUKIwoOEh pic.twitter.com/D4Eh27yY02 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2017

Before DeShone Kizer can take on the task of becoming the best quarterback of all time, his mission needs to be him becoming the best QB in this draft class.

Evaluating this current class of NFL hopefuls, DeShone Kizer has all the tools to become the best passer of the bunch. If this were 10 years ago when NFL teams were reluctant to throw a quarterback in as a starter, Kizer would be a lock to be taken in the top 10. Despite having all of the measurables, it is the intangibles where he falls short. That comes over time.

If Kizer is drafted by an NFL team, such as the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears, he would land in a good situation.

Those are teams with a starter already in place. Neither of them has a quarterback in tow who can be deemed as the franchise player. Therefore, they can afford to take a player like DeShone Kozer without much fail.

After learning the nuances of the NFL, Kizer could step in and lead a team. That is when the comparisons can begin.

Based off potential alone, Kizer is one of the best in the draft. And when it is all said and done, he could be the best QB in the draft. Surpassing Tom Brady is a mere pipedream right now. Especially since DeShone Kizer has yet to throw an NFL pass.

[Featured Image by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images]