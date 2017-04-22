American Airlines Viral Video: Is Flight Attendant Egging On Passenger As Mom With Baby Cries? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Off camera something transpired in the cabin of an American Airlines flight as it was boarding, but it was the chaotic aftermath of that event that was caught on video. In the video, you can see a mother crying holding her baby while a male passenger appears to be taunted into striking an American Airlines flight attendant by the attendant himself. Passengers report the flight attendant had just “violently” removed a stroller and in the process, the stroller hit the mother and narrowly missed the baby.

A man who appears to have on the uniform of an American Airline cockpit crew is behind the irate flight attendant, and he is attempting to get the attendant to back off arguing with a passenger. The attendant appears to be egging on a male passenger to throw the first punch. This was after the passenger said he would “flatten him” if he was treated in the same manner as the mom and baby. According to USA Today, the flight was preparing to depart from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Fox and Friends Weekend live on Saturday morning featured the video clip in a news segment. The video was posted to Facebook by another passenger, Surain Adyanthaya, who was on the plane and witnessed the event. That video is seen below.

Adyanthaya said that his incident allegedly started after a flight attendant “violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby” and “hitting her and just missing the baby.”

After the incident, Surain Adyanthaya posted another picture and describes how the woman and her family were escorted off the flight and then the airline crew allowed that flight attendant back on the plane. Adyanthaya wrote the following.

“They just in-voluntarily escorted the mother and her kids off the flight and let the flight attendant back on, who tried to fight a passenger.”

A male passenger, who apparently witnessed the incident, gets up from his seat and said to the flight attendant, who is also a male, “Hey bud, hey bud, you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat!” This flight attendant who “appeared to be visibly agitated,” according to USA Today, tells the male passenger to “stay out of this!” The attendant tells the man that he doesn’t know the whole story, and the man said he didn’t care about the whole story because “you almost hit a baby.”

The male passenger then approaches the attendant and both men are seen “making gestures” and spewing words, but they never make physical contact. This is when the man in the American Airlines cockpit uniform comes up behind the flight attendant. USA Today identifies him as the “captain” of the flight, which has yet to get off the ground.

This video comes on the heels of another airline recently under fire for the treatment of a passenger. A United passenger was literally dragged off a plane when he refused to give up his seat due to the overbooking of the flight, as described by the New York Times last week.

American Airlines released a statement immediately following the video going viral across the social media sites and in the headlines. They conveyed that the flight attendant has been removed from duty while they embark on an immediate investigation.

They also apologized for the “pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident.” They also stressed that they are “disappointed by these actions.” The airline reports they took “special care” of the woman and her family. They put her on another flight and upgraded the family to first class for the “remainder of their international trip,” cites USA Today.

There was once a time that an airline passenger could look forward to a relaxing and luxurious experience during their flight, but today a level of stress seems to have leaked into flying. The result of this stress seems to cause flight attendants and passengers alike to do some pretty strange things.

Flying back in the 1970s was very similar to taking an ocean cruise when it came to the treatment and accommodations that were offered to the passengers. When flying, you were treated like royalty.

While the luxury treatment on board an ocean liner has remained the same, airline travel is more like a subway car in the sky. The Sun reminds their readers of the famous 747 with the upper deck when flying during this era. A flight in the 1970s was a journey of luxury. The flight was an important part of your journey and not many were in a hurry to land as the experience was that pleasurable.

This was back in the day when flying was considered a “cool” thing to do. From the passengers being treated to heated towels, gourmet food, and cocktails galore to the pillows that were fluffed behind your head by the flight attendants – air travel was memorable.

There was a social aspect to flying, again, much like an ocean cruise. While many things over the decades have evolved into bigger and better, it seems the airline industry has gone backward when it comes to passenger accommodations and the emphasis on service during the flight.

