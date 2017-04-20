Kate Middleton Reveals Feelings Of Loneliness, A Feeling That Once Haunted Princess Diana [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Princess Diana has been gone for two decades but there was something she once said that is suddenly rallying Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate to do something that the falls outside the lines of royal traditions. During the time Diana spent as a member of the royal family, you were expected to keep a stiff upper lip no matter how you were feeling at the time. Today her two sons and a daughter-in-law are the next generation of royals and they are breaking this stoic practice.

Kate’s recent reveal to a group of mothers about how motherhood could bring on the feelings of loneliness and isolation, seem to echo the way Princess Diana was described as feeling when she too was a young mother. Prince Harry’s reveal this week about how he learned to shut down his emotions about his mother’s death for the past 20 years, is just one more personal experience the new generation of royals is sharing today.

According to an article by The Telegraph, which was published over a decade ago, Diana was often hit with the feeling of loneliness despite the crowds around her at any given time during the day. Because that was 30-some-odd-years ago, she really couldn’t speak up about the isolation she felt, as the royals kept their cards close to their chest, but today Kate has broken that barrier. Harry has also took the secrecy out of feeling emotional pain with his latest reveal to the masses and William is praising both his wife and brother.

Wounds rooted in his mother’s death festered in Harry for so long that when they bubbled up to the surface they kicked in as some self-destructive antics in his adult years. His reveal pulled at the heartstrings of the masses, especially for the people who remember watching Diana’s funeral as Prince Charles attended with her two young sons in tow. Harry was barely old enough to comprehend all that was going on, but he was a young boy who was drenched in sadness because his mother was no longer there.

William and Harry were close to their mom, who was very much like Kate when it came to being a hands-on mother. Diana was young and followed the royals’ lead when it came to a nanny for her boys and some of the traditional upbringing that came with being in the royal family. She did however shower them with emotions of a loving mother unlike the royal generations before her.

Kate praised Harry for his recent confession to the masses when she spoke while hosting runners for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon at Kensington Palace on Wednesday, according to E News. Kate’s busy work week brought her to another royal engagement at the Global Academy where she made a rather startling confession herself.

Kate was speaking to the women who co-founded an app called MUSH, that was created for mothers to connect with other mothers. While you might think that Kate raising her children wouldn’t look like the average mother at home with her kids, but according to Kate it is. You might also think it would be different because of her elaborate royal home, grounds and servants, but according to Kate she can feel the loneliness and isolation that sometimes comes with motherhood, like anyone else.

That feeling of isolation that many mothers fall prey to after having children is not foreign to her. Kate told the mothers, at this west London high school, according to the Irish Independent News. Kate said,

“It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.” She then went on to say, “It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”

She also told the mother’s that the time to start conversations about mental health with your kids is while they are still young. She suggested that this could be done during play. She also recommends that this could be done even if the children aren’t talking yet.

Kate wasn’t suggesting that you to talk about mental illness with youngsters in terms they couldn’t understand. She more than likely meant for you to teach your kids the different emotions in an age appropriate way and also teach them why these emotions emerge. As the children get old enough to understand more, bring the conversation up to an age appropriate level.

Being able to show empathy for people who suffer from mental illness is extremely important, which is much different than sympathy. Being able to put yourself in their place and listen is the first step in helping someone who is going through a tough time.

Sharing your own experience, like Harry recently did and how Kate empathized with the mothers who felt isolated, is reassuring. This helps someone suffering in the same way to normalize the situation as much as they can.

William, Kate and Harry want to do away with the stigma that comes along with people who suffer from mental health issues. Harry told reporters recently that they are basically practicing what his mother had preached and if they are going to bring the same message, they need to act accordingly. Prince Harry said,

“What my mother believed in is if the fact that you are in a position of privilege or a position of responsibility and if you can put your name to something that you genuinely believe in…then you can smash any stigma you want.”

While Princess Diana had no way of knowing that a lovely woman named Kate would someday be her eldest son’s wife, it was like she was describing Kate’s motto with those words. Kate has always found a way to empathize with the people she is working with, but most of all she’s attached her name and walked the talk with everything she’s embarked on.

Prince William also had something to add about their willingness to talk about the issues that were once thought taboo. Regarding the recent discussions about mental health, Prince William said,

“We’ve taken the lid off a boiling pan. It’s been simmering for a very long time and everyone’s desperate for it to come out.”

It wasn’t that long ago when the royals were told to keep a stiff upper lip about everything, as this was the culture of the royal family. For the new generation of royals, it looks like the days of pushing back emotions are gone.

[Featured Image by John Redman/AP Images]