Here Are The Most Politically Correct Terms For Describing Illegal Aliens [Opinion]

Over the past several years, those who cross our borders illegally, in other words, illegal aliens, have been given new terms of endearment by the national press, politicians and those who advocate for those who come to this country illegally, with no intention of assimilation.

For decades, the left has been co-opting our language. They understand propaganda and that if you soften the term, the people will then consider the crime or uncivilized behavior to be less offensive.

Take for example, how our society once referred to those who have chosen a life a sloth and alcohol or drug dependency, with terms such as “bums,” or “winos.” Today, even the most aggressive or violent panhandler who would likely refuse a job even if his child’s life depended on it, has been elevated to the term of “homeless.”

That is done to make the rest of us feel sympathy for the person, even if he is a lazy bum, and even if he actually does have a home.

Of course, the left has been rather masterful at re-naming illegal aliens (a term which rightfully describes the fact that they have no legal right to be here).

A list of politically correct, if not factual, and rather laughable terms for illegal aliens has been assembled for the reader’s amusement.

“Unauthorized Immigrants.” This one first caught this columnist’s eye in a one-page 2009 Pew Hispanic Center report, in which the rather sanitized term was used 27 times to describe illegal aliens…Can you say subliminal messaging?

“Undocumented Immigrants.” Of course, we have heard former President Barack Obama repeatedly claim that illegal aliens “simply lack the necessary documents,” otherwise, “they would be legal.” Using that logic, we could all become “undocumented ICE agents,” and deport illegal aliens back across the border. After all, many of us have the will to do so, we simply lack the documentation, officially making us federal agents.

“Undocumented Workers.” This term completely eliminates the fact that the person is here illegally, but infers that their mission here is somehow noble because they came here to work. However, they are simply criminals two times over; once when they entered our country without permission, and again when they took a job they were not authorized to have (and in many instances, stole the identity of a citizen to obtain the job).

“New Americans.” President Obama himself, or one of his handlers, fell in love with this term so much so, that the administration created a White House Task Force on New Americans.

Obama even wrote an executive order in which he created an additional level of bureaucracy designed exclusively to making these “new Americans” more comfortable.

I am establishing a White House Task Force on New Americans, an inter-agency effort to identify and support State and local efforts at integration that are working and to consider how to expand and replicate successful models. The Task Force, which will engage with community, business, and faith leaders, as well as State and local elected officials, will help determine additional steps the Federal Government can take to ensure its programs and policies are serving diverse communities that include new Americans.

Of course, we all know the term “new Americans” means illegal aliens, and most of the “programs” were welfare and tax credits, which citizens would have been funding.

“Unaccompanied Minors.” We first heard this term, designed to tug at our heartstrings in the Summer of 2014, when the administration basically invited all of Central America to cross our border illegally, and turned U.S. Border Patrol agents into little more than babysitters. The result was an epidemic of the Enterovirus (EV-D68) which left thousands of U.S. children in emergency rooms with permanent lung damage, and paralysis and in many cases left some children dead, all because Obama ordered these so-called “unaccompanied minors” to be allowed to enter our public school systems without any meaningful health checks.

“Immigrants.” This is perhaps, the most insulting of all terms, as it implies they have a right to be here, and diminishes the sacrifices of those who have made the journey to this nation the right way. Interestingly enough, the Associated Press adopted this term in 2013, dropping the term “Illegal Immigrants,” from their style book.

“Undocumented Visitors.” This term was actually, and rather laughably used by a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, a few years ago.

“DREAMERS.” Unfortunately, many of these criminals’ dreams have become nightmares for Americans, as far too many of them commit heinous crimes in this country.

For example, on May 7, 2015, Santa Clara sheriff’s deputies arrested Edgar Covarrubias-Padilla, and subsequently charged him with several counts of child molestation, possession and distribution of child pornography. He is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy, but officials fear Covarrubias-Padilla may have sexually assaulted dozens more, while working as a night counselor at Walden West Science Camp, where he liked to be called ‘Papa Bear.’

In 2012, Covarrubias-Padilla, an illegal alien, applied for and received amnesty under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Undocumented Californians.” In October 2012, the Center for Immigration Studies reported on the fact that two major newspapers had thrown all logic to the wind, and adopted this terminology.

Two California newspapers are apparently pushing a new effort to legitimize the presence of illegal aliens. Both the Los Angeles Times and the San Jose Mercury News have welcomed use of the phrase “undocumented Californians” to describe illegal aliens living within the state.

Of course, these tactics of tampering with our language to push an agenda have always been employed when the facts do not correspond with the desired response from the public.

