Chelsea Clinton Seen As ‘Pathetic’ – Using Bodily Functions As Attention Grabber? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Chelsea Clinton is a late bloomer when it comes to the Clinton history, as Bill and Hillary were making a name for themselves right out of college. Chelsea, who turned 37 in February, remained sheltered in the shadow of Hillary and Bill as they’ve saturated themselves in politics through the decades. It wasn’t until her mother’s ill-fated campaign was on the road that Chelsea attempted to make a name for herself, and she continues that attempt today.

As the only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton, Chelsea is left with the task of keeping the Clinton dynasty alive. Bill Clinton has faded into time, and Hillary continues to be disgraced with new allegations popping up in the news. If the Clinton name is to remain in the fabric of this nation, the only hope for that family is Chelsea. But do people really want the Clinton name to continue on as part of American history?

The American Thinker describes Chelsea as a woman showing a “desperation for attention” and they see this as “pathetic,” according to a new article published this week. The former first daughter’s platform appears to be women’s issues these days with a recent concentration on “menstruation and breastfeeding.” Chelsea suggests that these are “two women’s issues that are still met with stigmatization around the world.”

In a recent article from Well Good, Chelsea opens up about “why we need to talk about menstruation and breastfeeding.”

Chelsea writes, “Unfortunately, breastfeeding and menstruation remain fraught with cultural stigma, both here in the US and around the globe. Far too many girls and boys alike are socialized to think these are shameful topics—only to be discussed with our family and doctors, and we’re certainly not supposed to let anyone else see us dealing with them.”

As the American Thinker suggests, the La Leche League has promoted breastfeeding for several decades, and breastfeeding in public is becoming much more accepted today. Sure, there is still work to be done, but this isn’t something just coming out of the gate and certainly not a subject that people shy away from. There are advocates galore, so Chelsea might want to add to this, but she’s certainly not a pioneer on the topic, as she seems to suggest.

It is very apparent that Chelsea has not been privy to a conversation among teenage girls today who, like their ancestors, feel that menstruation is a curse. While they don’t refer to it as a “curse” today, they sure don’t look forward to that one week each month, much like women through the centuries. If this is a topic that Chelsea has embarked on only to gather up some attention, it seems to be working.

Menstruation is a necessary bodily function, as is urination and the act of having a bowel movement, suggests the American Thinker. It is a natural bodily function and something most girls learn about early on from their parents, family, friends, or in health class. Chelsea feels it is considered a “shameful” subject, but in all reality, it hasn’t been a “shameful” topic for a long time. It still may be a private subject for many people, and that time of the month is certainly not a frequent discussion at the dinner table, but what is wrong with that?

As with any bodily function, there’s a time and place to have those conversations; it is not something you say nonchalantly to someone unless you have a close relationship with them. A group of girlfriends will think nothing about talking about that time of the month, but you wouldn’t bring the conversation up with your colleagues at work as you are warming up for a board meeting.

It sounds as if Chelsea has suddenly had an epiphany about menstruation, but it’s a few decades too late. Yes, years ago it might have been seen as “shameful,” but not anymore. Hasn’t Chelsea seen the TV commercials for all the products being promoted for menstruation? Kids are seeing these ads on TV at an early age, so it is something that’s found its place in daily life.

It sounds as if the former first daughter has lived a very sheltered life, as she’s starting a campaign that would have fit in nicely back in 1950 when it was a taboo subject. But for 2017, she’s a little too late.

Has anyone noticed that since the very glamorous Melania Trump has become the nation’s first lady, Chelsea has tried her hand at a bit of glamor? The first daughter never did very much primping, as seen in the picture below. Chelsea just lets her natural looks shine through, and this is how the nation got to know her as an adult.

Suddenly, she’s now seen with windblown hair and makeup for photo shoots. Has Melania Trump influenced the women of politics to bring a touch of glamor to their presentation?

Now Chelsea’s Elle’s newest cover girl. The only time in the past that you’ve seen Chelsea’s hair blow was when a good wind would come along as she stood outside. Could it be that we are seeing a little bit of the Melania Trump influence here? At least she didn’t pick up on her mom’s tendency to have a different pant suit for every day of the week.

[Featured Image by Kiichiro Sato/AP Images]