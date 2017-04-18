MLB Power Rankings 2017: Week 2 Rankings Bring Surprises at No. 1 And No. 30 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joseph Karbousky and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Week 2 of the MLB Power Rankings are out, and things are not as they were on Opening Day! The beauty of the MLB Power Rankings is that they can change on a dime. Unlike the NFL, the power rankings for baseball teams can change very fast due to the number of games that are played throughout a season.

While MLB fans know that the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians were the best two teams in baseball last season and are currently listed as the top favorites to win the 2017 World Series, they are not the top two teams in this week’s MLB power rankings.

The Chicago Cubs were everyone’s preseason No. 1 selection in the power rankings, and for good reason. They were coming off an incredible regular season and they won their first World Series in 100-plus years. However, heading into Week 3 of the season, Chicago hasn’t looked like a contender at all. In fact, they have looked more like a team that is just trying to find themselves.

They have the classic “hangover” symptoms so many teams get after winning a championship, however, you know it is just a matter of time before the Cubs get rolling. That being said, the No. 1 spot in the MLB power rankings belongs to the New York Yankees.

After a 1-4 start to the season, the Yankees have not lost a game and are in first place in the American League East.

New York heads into tonight’s action against the Chicago White Sox riding an eight-game winning streak and with one of the best ERAs in all of baseball. As of April 18, it is hard to deny that the Bronx Bombers don’t deserve the No. 1 spot in the MLB power rankings.

While every spot in the MLB Power Rankings is always up for debate, one that is hard to argue at the moment is the team that currently is sitting in last place. The Toronto Blue Jays have shocked their fan base after two weeks of action – with their inability to win games.

Toronto has won just two of their first twelve games to start the season, and even though it is still April, the Blue Jays have a lot of ground to make up, fast!

According to The Star, the Blue Jays are closing in on one of their worst starts in franchise history. With a lineup that boasts players like Troy Tulowitzki, Josh Donaldson, and José Bautista, it is hard to believe that they are struggling to put up runs on a daily basis. Losing slugger Edwin Encarnación to the Cleveland Indians didn’t help the Blue Jays when it comes to run production, but the lineup that is still intact was expected not to drop off as far as it has so far this season.

Time may be on the Toronto Blue Jays side since their schedule is only 12 games old. However, their season can be lost in April if they don’t right the ship.

What people sometimes forget about the MLB Power Rankings, or sports power rankings in general, like the rankings listed below, they are for how teams are currently playing, not what experts believed would happen at the beginning of the season.

Here is a look at the current version of the MLB Power Rankings heading into Week 3 of play:

Yankees Tigers Astros Nationals Dodgers Red Sox Cubs Orioles Mets Indians Pirates Diamondbacks Marlins Royals Rays Rockies Twins Mariners Giants Angles Brewers Reds Rangers Braves Cardinals Athletics White Sox Phillies Padres Blue Jays

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]