Harry Styles, Mick Jagger Biopic: Was SNL A Preview? [Opinion]

Harry Styles has been dazzling fans with his release of two new singles on SNL called “Ever since New York” and “Sign of the Times.” However, it was impossible for Harry Styles fans that tuned into SNL to not notice Harry’s recurring theme of pretending to be Mick Jagger from the Rolling Stones.

Could this be a sign that Harry Styles might be playing Mick Jagger in a 2017 biopic after all?

In SNL on April 15, Harry Styles impersonated Mick Jagger in a skit that mimicked The Family Feud game show. In it, Harry Styles specifically played a 1970’s Mick Jagger.

While Harry Styles was obviously trying to be comedic, it might be no coincidence that he is dropping the idea of looking like Mick Jagger right now.

Of course, true Harry Styles fans know he has toyed with this idea in public for a while, and in late 2016, Harry Styles did several covers for Another Man magazine where he dressed up like Mick Jagger in the 1970’s.

Harry Styles’ Another Man covers came on the heels of an announcement by director, Andy Goddard, that he was going to do a biopic about the Rolling Stones in the early 1970’s.

At the time he made the announcement in 2016, Andy Goddard did not specifically state that Harry was going to play Mick Jagger in the role, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

These rumors about Harry Styles playing Mick Jagger in Andy Goddard’s biopic were partially exacerbated by publications like Harper’s Bazaar. Around June 2016, they stated that insiders said Harry Styles would be excited to play Mick Jagger in a movie.

In other words, while there are a lot of rumors and Harry Styles keeps teasing fans with the idea he looks a lot like Mick Jagger when Jagger was young, no official announcements have been made about Harry playing Mick in Andy Goddard’s film.

Alternatively, there could be an update in the future about Andy Goddard’s Rolling Stones biopic project. Currently, Andy Goddard has been working on several projects, according to IMdB. A few include episodes of The Punisher and The Iron Fist.

Although Andy Goddard stated that the casting has begun for the Rolling Stones biopic based on the book Exile on Main Street, he may have too many projects to release the film in 2017.

As for Harry Styles, there have been few updates about his acting career outside of the fact that Dunkirk will finally be released on July 21.

On the other hand, Harry Styles could be announcing more work that has to do with David Bowie. The famed singer died in early 2016, and now insiders to The Spec claim that Harry Styles is as fascinated with David Bowie as he is Mick Jagger. For this reason, Harry Styles likely loved the idea of performing “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie with Jimmy Fallon on SNL on April 15.

As for finding out more information from Mick Jagger about the Exile on Main Street biopic, no news has surfaced in this area.

Regardless, if Harry Styles does not pick up this particular biopic about Mick Jagger, there will likely be more opportunities in the future because the Rolling Stones are ful of history and good stories.

For example, during the same week Harry Styles was recording SNL, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were being interviewed about an exhibition that featured history of the Rolling Stones from the 1970’s.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Mick Jagger also retold the fascinating tale of the Rolling Stones making their first visit to Chicago from England when they were in their early 20’s in 1964.

Mick Jagger also made a point of stating in the mid-April interview that he hoped younger musicians would keep the genre of blues music alive. [Author’s Note: If Harry Styles read that interview, let’s hope it inspires him to one day do a blues tribute album for Mick Jagger!]

It is also clear that Harry Styles will likely have his whole lifetime to play in an exciting movie as Mick Jagger because the Rolling Stones band is still touring and making music.

Even though all of the original members of the Rolling Stones were born in the 1940’s, it was reported in March by iHeart Radio that they were working on new music that will be released in 2017.

What might be interesting is to see if Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones will go on a music tour with Harry Styles as an opening act in 2017. Considering that Harry Styles and Mick Jagger have both signed record deals under the Universal Music umbrella of companies including Polydor, having them tour together might not be a stretch of the imagination.

