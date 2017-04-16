Was Planned Parenthood Created Simply To Reduce The Black Population? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Dave Gibson and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

While the mainstream press keeps pushing the notion that the biggest threat to African-American youth is white police officers, abortion on demand has resulted in the murder of more than 13 million black babies since 1973.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there were 11,156,700 black babies aborted between 1973-2001. By 2010, that number was estimated to be at least 13,000,000.

Much is said of how violent crime is taking a tremendous toll on the black community and of course it is, but it cannot begin to compare to the disaster of abortion.

In 2012, the Henry J. Kaiser Foundation a private organization which analyzes health statistics, announced the results of a study, showing that black babies accounted for 41 percent of the nation’s abortions. Of course blacks only make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population.

In April 2008, a group of black pastors held a very vocal protest outside of a Washington D.C. Planned Parenthood clinic, they did so to protest what they characterize as a “genocide” carried out against black babies.

“Every day, over 1,500 black babies are murdered inside the black woman’s womb. This is a race issue,” proclaimed Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, of Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny.

“Black America must wake up and stand up to this racist organization that purposefully plants abortion facilities firmly in black and minority neighborhoods and urban communities, sometimes, right next door to schools,” Day Gardner, President of the National Black Pro-Life Union said at that same rally.

So, how did Planned Parenthood and the legalized abortion movement begin?

In 1921, Margaret Sanger founded the American Birth Control League which eventually became known as Planned Parenthood. Sanger advocated eugenics, so-called selective breeding, euthanasia, sterilization, and abortion. She published several books in which she often referred to blacks as “genetically unfit” and “human weeds.”

Sanger promoted a practice she referred to as “race hygiene,” for groups of people which she apparently thought had no self control nor any real purpose.

In her 1920 book, What Every Girl Should Know,” Sanger made no attempt to hide her distasteful views on non-whites.

It’s said that a fish as large as a man has a brain no larger than the kernel of an almond. In all fish and reptiles where there is no great brain development, there is also no conscious sexual control. The lower down in the scale of human development we go, the less sexual control we find. It is said that the aboriginal Australian, the lowest known species of the human family, just a step higher than the chimpanzee in brain development, has so little sexual control that police authority alone prevents him from obtaining sexual satisfaction on the streets.

It is safe to say that one will never hear that previous quote from any pro-abortion activist. In fact, the organization which Sanger founded has tried to hide her racist motivations and claim that some of the hateful quotes attributed to the woman who could easily be described as the American Hitler, were simply “taken out of context.”

Planned Parenthood has a section of their website dedicated to Sanger, entitled “Margaret Sanger–20th Century Hero,” in which she is arguably painted as a cross between Mother Theresa and Medgar Evers.

Planned Parenthood has even named an annual award in her honor, known as the Planned Parenthood Association of America Margaret Sanger Award, which recognizes “leadership, excellence and outstanding contributions to the reproductive health and rights movement.”

Past recipients of the award include Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda and Phil Donahue.

While Planned Parenthood may attempt to hide from their racist origins, with the help of this nation’s liberal press, the group’s founder, Margaret Sanger, was always happy to share her bigoted views.

“Give dysgenic groups in our population their choice of segregation or sterilization.”

–Birth Control Review, April 1932

“Eugenics is the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial and social problems.”

–Birth Control Review, October 1921

“Our failure to segregate morons who are increasing and multiplying, demonstrates our foolhardy and extravagant sentimentalism.”

–The Pivot of Civilization, 1922

“Eugenic sterilization is an urgent need. We must prevent multiplication of this bad stock.”

–Birth Control Review, April 1933

“Birth control must lead ultimately to a cleaner race.”

–Woman, Mortality, and Birth Control, 1922

“We should hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

–Sanger’s letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble, Dec. 19, 1939

A group of black clergymen operate a website known as BlackGenocide.org, upon which a great deal of statistics and information can be found, which points to the inordinate amount of black abortions performed in this country.

Minority women constitute only about 13% of the female population (age 15-44) in the United States, but they underwent approximately 36% of the abortions. According to the Alan Guttmacher Institute, black women are more than 5 times as likely as white women to have an abortion. On average, 1,876 black babies are aborted every day in the United States. This incidence of abortion has resulted in a tremendous loss of life. It has been estimated that since 1973 Black women have had about 16 million abortions. Michael Novak had calculated “Since the number of current living Blacks (in the U.S.) is 36 million, the missing 16 million represents an enormous loss, for without abortion, America’s Black community would now number 52 million persons. It would be 36 percent larger than it is. Abortion has swept through the Black community like a scythe, cutting down every fourth member.” A highly significant 1993 Howard University study showed that African American women over age 50 were 4.7 times more likely to get breast cancer if they had had any abortions compared to women who had not had any abortions.

There are currently about 650 Planned Parenthood clinics across the nation, according to their own website.

