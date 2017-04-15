WWE News: Former WWE Diva’s Champion AJ Lee Talks About Returning To The Company [Opinion]

Former WWE Diva’s Champion AJ Lee got a lot of people talking over a recent interview she did, which involved asking her if she was interested in coming back to WWE, and she did not disappoint with her answer. AJ Lee at one time had the record for the longest WWE Diva’s Championship reign. She held the title for what seemed like forever. No one had a problem with it either, as she was the best thing they had in the women’s division at the time.

Eventually, AJ Lee would depart from the WWE. She would have her last official match the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 31, which was the night she wore a Bayley shirt in support of one of her best friends from the WWE NXT brand. It was interesting to see AJ Lee wear this, as she decided on her last night in WWE to highlight someone from what was seen as developmental at the time…as AJ thought she deserved recognition. She was right too.

Bayley along with the other Four Horsewomen were starting to rise in 2015. By the end of the year, everyone was talking about them, and three of them landed on the main roster. AJ Lee missed out big time on working with all these new, amazing women who are now part of WWE. Chuck Carroll of CBS spoke to AJ Lee and asked her a lot of interesting questions, such as her thoughts on the women’s revolution, coming back, WrestleMania, and much more.

Regarding WrestleMania, after experiencing a lot of big moments at the event, AJ Lee claimed the following.

“Oh yeah. The really interesting thing about WrestleMania is that it is such a spectacle that you can’t absorb it when it’s happening. It’s this blur of a memory also because it was 10 seconds long or something like that; I think I was a manager at that time. It was such a short match and there were so many people. The matches I probably remember the least were my four WrestleManias. They just go by in a panic. Everyone waits for that moment and then it just passes you by so fast. I was really lucky. I think one of the WrestleManias I was the only woman on the show in New Jersey and I’m from New Jersey so that was really special.”

She was then asked, do you miss it?

“Oh, god the fear! I don’t miss the fear! There are some of my friends that are still there and I’m excited for them. I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes, but I am excited for them. I hope they’re having a great time. I was very lucky with four solid WrestleMania moments.”

Eventually, she was asked about the women’s revolution, which included the likes of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. AJ was known as a WWE Diva and never a WWE Superstar like the girls of today. The girls are getting more chances and killing it with the various opportunities they have been given. Regarding AJ Lee’s thought on the women’s revolution, she explained.

“That makes my heart swell. That’s all I ever wanted for the industry while I was there and for all the wonderful women after I was gone. There are a lot of really great girls who are still there that I was really fortunate enough to work with or have their tryout matches. I just want the best for them and I’m so happy that they’re getting their time. That’s all that we could ever hope or fight for. I’m so proud of them. I hope they’re also getting paid as much as the guys since they’re seen as just as important. I hope that they’re also getting paid because that’s half the battle, honestly.”

Naturally, with the women’s revolution in full swing and all about major programs being made that rival the male ones involving women, there is no better time than now to be a female Superstar in the WWE. AJ Lee would have killed it in a time like this, but would she be interested in a return to the WWE? She had this to say about the situation.

“I never would say that because I’ve personally said never to things before and done them. But I am so happy where I am right now and I feel like I had such a pitch perfect career that I would be nervous about tarnishing that. I feel like it’s kind of full-circle and perfect for exactly what I wanted. But who knows?”

You can truly never say never in the WWE. WWE is known for bringing back various men and women from the past when they said they would never return, some even putting lawsuits up against WWE too. People like the Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Sable, and many more were known for being people we would never see again and yet we saw them. While WWE did not fire AJ Lee’s husband CM Punk in the right way, nor did they handle everything surrounding his departure well, AJ Lee was not the one that WWE had issue with at the time.

She is connected regardless. CM Punk is her husband, and he made a lot of money in the WWE and has made a lot in the UFC already. The couple is set for life, so money is not the issue for them. That said, WWE cannot offer either one a major amount of money to lure them in. If she wanted to return, AJ Lee easily could make it work. She is only 30-years-old now, same age as Charlotte Flair. She is still in great shape and her in-ring work was always solid too.

AJ Lee may never return to the WWE, but it would certainly be an AJ Lee decision and not a WWE one. WWE would most likely love to bring her back to the company to use on one of the two major brands. WWE recently brought Mickie James back, who is a veteran of the business. AJ Lee would fit in like one of the younger girls. At the end of the day, AJ may never come back, but she is at least leaving the door open to a possible return to WWE in the future.

[Featured Image by @AJBrooks-Twitter]