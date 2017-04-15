Pop Life: How Britney Spears Stopped Being A ‘Sometimes’ Fave And Changed My Life Forever [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Sometimes I wonder about the person I might’ve been had it not been for the existence of one Britney Jean Spears in the world; although frankly, I don’t always like who I see.

We’ll get into all that momentarily, surely, but first things first: Early Friday, I was notified by more than a few parties of the Britney Army, the semi-official title of Spears’ fan base, that this week marked the 18th anniversary of Spears’ follow-up hit to “…Baby One More Time,” the ballad, “Sometimes,” being sent to pop radio, although truth be told, I personally consider yet calendar marking related to “Sometimes” to be far more important.

The day in question is May 6, 1999, when the music video for the song was first unveiled on MTV’s Total Request Live, as part of a week-long celebration of premiering visuals from Britney, the Backstreet Boys (“I Want It That Way”) and a few other artists who escape my memory at this time except, once again, even that feels a bit off to me, albeit, not by much.

I know I’m over-complicating matters, but the dates are somewhat imperative to where I’m getting at, I assure you all.

Most specifically, my emotional attachment to both “Sometimes” and Britney herself probably first began somewhere closer to February of 1999 when Spears, bright-eyed and ready to show and prove what she had to offer after her first No. 1 hit ran its course on pop radio, popped and dislocated her knee while rehearsing the choreography for the “Sometimes” video shoot, as MTV noted.

“Britney Spears had to cancel the video shoot and return to her home in Louisiana Wednesday after injuring her knee. The injury will not require surgery,” it went on to say, “[but it] has forced Spears to cancel an appearance on Wednesday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

For some reason, as uninterested as I was in Britney Spears before her temporary “Sometimes” stop (“… Baby One More Time,” the song, didn’t really grow on me until well into the promotional period of her second album, Oops! I Did It Again), learning of the news of her forced career pause brought forth a surprising, but very real pang to my heart.

To me, here was this then sweet 17-year-old girl with a kind smile, a contagious energy and a charmingly genuine Southern demeanor with a cute, catchy song, to boot, who appeared to remain wholly humbled by the attention of her second dose of fame — the first being from the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, of course — temporarily sidelined at the pinnacle of a make-it-or-break-it moment and that just didn’t seem fair to me, for some reason. I truly felt bad for her.

Even more heartbreaking to me was seeing how a barely-holding-it-in Britney tried to remain positive about making a full recovery, but knowing that it was more of a goal than something definitive, during an MTV News interview that was aired on TRL about a week after she first hurt herself while prepping for “Sometimes” (that choked-back sob still gets to me).

Still, seeing her ultimately go on to not just heal, but create an iconic visual for the song — the beach! The heart dance! The scene of the extra scratching her crotch that wasn’t edited out! — after all that, began to change my view of her in ways I never expected it to, but none more so than a year later when, while in the midst of my first-ever serious relationship with a boy who promised to love me forever but did otherwise and so much worse, Britney Spears taught me how to love myself.

The actual date is pretty mentally blurry (shocker, I know), but I do remember things going down sometime around March of 2000, when “Oops! I Did It Again,” the title track to her upcoming, hotly anticipated second album, began to overrun every radio airwave, every music television channel, and every dial-up internet connection within a 20-mile radius from where I was standing at any given time.

If “Sometimes” was the catalyst of me becoming a light Britney Spears listener, then “Oops!” would be the event that turned me into a “Stan,” but there was a reason for that, I came to realize, and it’s one that still holds to this very day.

Britney Spears, for all intents and purposes, just makes me feel… happy. Truly happy.

Happy enough to, after months of being in an emotionally troubling relationship where I was verbally abused and tormented by someone who told me often that I wouldn’t amount to anything more than a penny-less loser, find the strength to walk out of his house and life for the final time after his stepmother; who previously invited me over to babysit her untrained puppy that nearly killed itself after getting into a open container of Vaseline just moments after she walked out the door, had the nerve to criticize the one person led me back to myself long enough to realize that I deserved so much more than the boy she co-parented, came out and said, “I hope I don’t have to hear that annoying b**ch for the rest of the time he’s here,” underneath her breath while sitting in the kitchen, adjacent to where I sat in her living room, while watching the “Oops! I Did It Again” music video on television.

When I tell you I was out of there…

… after that, I mean it.

Now, I don’t know whether it’s her music, her personality, her smile, her videos, her amazing performances of both past and present existence or a combination of them all, that has kept be drawn to Britney for so long, but there’s a piece of me that feels much more at ease knowing that this woman – Britney Jean Spears – this exceptional, strong, sweet, talented and most importantly, still with us woman, is still pressing on and persevering right along with me

And to really push the matter home, this is coming someone who, just as with her, was in a really bad place in the mid-to-late 2000s, thanks to depression as well as the heartbreaking death of a close friend who constantly begged for me to give her, give her more of my sloppy but enjoyable rendition of Britney’s iconic “I’m A Slave 4 U” choreography in her living room, every Friday for a year, while blissfully buzzed on wine and happily overprotected by the love and support that she and her entire family had for me and all of my queerness (I miss you more every day, “M.J.”).

Britney Spears gives me the drive and push to go on, no matter the obstacles that life continues to place in front of me, whether emotional or otherwise, and I will always remain dedicated to her for that until the day I depart this Earth.

And I know that sound a “crazy” to some people, but it’s even crazier once you realize that this person that I’ve never met in my life and may never meet at all, other than a still-contended wave that I swear to gave to me while standing outside of MTV Studios the day after the Oops! album was released, has given me life at times when I thought at I was at the end of mine over and over and over again.

And I love her and continue to love her so very much for that, and will continue to stand here and proudly let everyone point and laugh at me for admitting fearlessly that I, a 35-year-old man of semi-sound mind and secure spirit, am partially still here today because Britney Spears broke her knee back in 1999.

But then again, I guess you never realize how and when the “sometimes” people in your life become the “all-time” people who stay with you throughout the remainder of it. Happy anniversary, “Sometimes,” and thank you, Britney Spears, for absolutely everything.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Stringer/Getty Images]