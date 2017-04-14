Donald Trump Promised To Tackle These 3 Issues During His First 100 Days [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has been president for only 84 days. When he took office on January 20, he promised to tackle multiple issues the country is facing. He even went as far to say that he would begin implementing his policy starting within the first hour of his presidency. According to Mirror, these are three issues Trump promised he would address and put policies in place by April 29.

Immigration

Trump has said from the beginning of his campaign that border security is one of the most important issues the country is facing. He revealed his plan to build a 40-foot wall along the Mexican border. Trump wanted to build the wall immediately, but his plan hit a little bit of a snag. There’s the little issue of how we will pay for a wall that will cost billions.

Just after he took office, Trump signed an executive travel ban that upset many people. The initial executive order was not clear, and the airport customs officers detained Untied States residents. A few days later, Trump clarified that no one holding a green card would be held –it only applied to travel visas. The travel ban is still a sore spot for many liberals.

The one part of his immigration plan that most people do agree with him is Trump wants to deport all criminal immigrants immediately. He felt that instead of housing them in jails and prisons, America should send them back to their countries.

Obama Care

Trump has never been a fan of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. He stated multiple times during his campaign that he wanted to repeal the act.

During his first 100 days, Trump planned to repeal the law and replace it with health saving plans, which are tax deductible and can be used for medical expenses.

Many Americans stood to lose medical coverage if Trump successfully repealed the act. The Congressional Budget Office claimed that up to 32 million people would lose their coverage.

If he didn’t replace the act before dismantling the plan President Obama put in place, 18 million people would become uninsured within the first year, and the premiums could rise to 25 percent for individual policies purchased directly from the insurance companies. By 2026, they estimated that up to 32 million people would be uninsured and premium rates will have doubled.

Trump’s first health care bill failed. It didn’t pass Congress. Although the bill didn’t pass, the president said that health care reform isn’t over. He will come up with a plan that will make both the Republicans and Democrats happy.

Drain The Swamp

Trump famously promised to “drain the swamp” of Washington’s political establishment. He vowed to ban former government officials from becoming a lobbyist for five years after leaving Washington.

“Why that is crucial is that it goes back to Mr. Trump’s goal of making sure that people aren’t using the government to enrich themselves and using their service in government to do that,” Sean Spicer said.

“We’re going to change the way business is done in Washington and start putting the American people first,” Trump said in October.

Many people feel that he hasn’t taken on any Washinton reform. Instead, he lined his cabinet full of political insiders.

“That’s the problem with the system… is the system. We’re doing a lot of things to clean up the system. But everybody that works for the government, they then leave government and they become a lobbyist, essentially. I mean, the whole place is one big lobbyist.”

These three issues have not really been addressed in the first 84 days. Trump promised these issues would see resolution within 100 days, which gives him 16 days to figure it all out.

Do you think Trump has done anything he promised during his campaign?

