TV Personality Kelly Osbourne Criticizes LGBTQ Fakers, But Believes That ‘Everybody’s Gay’ [Opinion]

Media personality Kelly Osbourne came out swinging against those who use aspects of the LGBTQ community for their own personal gain, but seemingly placed herself into her own contentious basket while doing so.

The 32-year-old former Fashion Police host, and child of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, tried her best to relate to the audience of publication PrideSource when she promoted her upcoming memoir, There Is No F***ing Secret: Letters from a Bad-a** B**ch by first blasting unnamed notables who pretend to be gay for attention.

“I don’t like it when people claim to be gay and then not,” Osbourne offered up.

“There’s this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can’t find love where they think it’s supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts! I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBTQ community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you’re gay? Then two weeks later: ‘Oh no, that was just a phase!’ You don’t get to do that,” Kelly declared.

Moments later, Kelly opened up on her own sexual preferences and specified that gender was not a factor in whom she chose to have a relationship with.

“I’m open to loving anybody,” Osbourne told PrideSource.

“I don’t think it’s about sexuality at all. It’s about the person. You know my honest opinion? Everybody’s gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can’t put a gender on love.”

She also likened herself to a modern-day Marsha P. Johnson, of sorts; one of two transgender activists whose names are set in stone as the pioneers of the Stonewall Riots, the action which ultimately led to the LGBTQ Rights movement, as Mic reported. The other was Sylvia River. Osbourne said she had done more for the LGBTQ community than those who only engage that collective when it’s time to promote their upcoming projects, like an album or a memoir.

“I’ve marched ’til my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community,” Kelly preached, “and you’re just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you’re a lesbian, when you’ve never even seen another p*ss that’s not yours so you can get attention?”

Osbourne has been previously attached to vegan chef Matthew Mosshart, whom she planned to marry until their 2014 breakup, country star Dustin Lynch, The New British editor Kes Glozier, and Quincy Combs, son of hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, who are all men.

But then again, this is not the first time in recent history that Osbourne has tried to show-and-prove her dedication to the LGBTQ community, while somehow completely missing the point at the exact, same time.

While picking up an award from The Trevor Project, a respected LGBTQ youth charity and suicide prevention hotline, for her work with the organization in December, 2016, a beaming Osbourne relayed to the audience that they should all support the presidential regime of Donald Trump, including vice president Mike Pence, a known opponent of marriage equality, who has been previously accused of supporting “gay conversation therapy,” as the New York Times wrote.

“We’re living in a time when we might not have the future president that we wanted in this country,” Osbourne began, according to Queerty, “and as an immigrant who can’t vote, I don’t really get to say much. But tonight, I do.”

“People voted for him, so just like they gave us a chance to love equally, we will fight to keep that. But we have to give him a chance. And we do it by spreading love, not hate.”

Incidentally, Kelly’s problematic Trevor Project talk came about a year after a now-notorious, semi-racist slip of the tongue on The View from August, 2015, when during a conversation regarding Trump’s Mexican wall declaration, she came off sounding just as ignorant as he did.

“If you kick every Latino out of this country,” Kelly inquired to the bewildered panel of women, including Latina entertainer Rosie Perez, as People transcribed, “then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?”

Kelly Osbourne’s full LGBTQ-related conversation with PrideSource can be read here. There Is No F***ing Secret: Letters from a Bad-a** B**ch hits bookshelves on April 25.

