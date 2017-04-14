Why Is The End Of ’13 Reasons Why’ Set In The Future? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Rachel Tsoumbakos and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been a huge success thanks to its confronting content and engaging narrative surrounding it. However, some fans were confused to discover that the end of the series was set in the future. Let’s have a look at why this happened.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all the episodes and would like to avoid spoilers.

13 Reasons Why succinctly tells the story of one girl’s suicide and her reasons why. Using a set of tapes, Hannah (Katherine Langford) explains the reasons why she chose to end her life to those who were involved. Each tape side represented one person who affected her in a negative way. Each person involved was tasked with listening to the tapes and then passing the set onto the next person in line on them. It was a very compelling way to explore just how words and actions can cause so much grief to individuals and how these actions could lead to depression, anxiety, or suicide.

During the course of 13 Reasons Why, viewers discover that Hannah’s parents are suing the high school she attended and many of the same people who wound up on Hannah’s tapes are called in to make statements about her. And, it is at this moment that the audience discovers 13 Reasons Why — or rather, its end — is actually set in the future.

During the student statements, the date is shown: November 10, 2017. Considering 13 Reasons Why was released on March 31, this means some of the events in the show are yet to unfold. And, as Movie Pilot points out, this could be the reason why the show was set in the future.

While it is unclear exactly which point in time we are currently up to in 13 Reasons Why, if we use today’s date as a reference, it is pretty clear that major events haven’t occurred yet. Jessica and Hannah’s rapes are yet to come, Sheri hasn’t knocked down that stop sign, and Jeff hasn’t died as a result of this incident.

This is pretty significant. Imagine if you were given this sort of information about someone close to you before events unfold in such a horrific way and you could help support them? Imagine if you could prevent the rapes and Hannah’s suicide, or Jeff’s death? Furthermore, imagine if you could prevent someone close to you from dying in real life?

This is probably the most important thing that needs to be taken from watching 13 Reasons Why. Every day people can cause hurtful things to happen, or are not speaking up, or are talking to their friends and family to find out if they are really okay or not.

So, please, go out there into the world and hug your friends and family. Ask them how they are doing, watch those around you and the way everyone interacts. Be the change you want to see in the world.

This is exactly what the author of 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher, wanted readers to think when he initially released the book as he explained to his publisher, Penguin.

“The main thing I wanted to say, which is more of a reminder, is that we do affect each other. When we do or say things, we can never know exactly how another person is going to take it because we don’t know what they’ve already dealt with. But that doesn’t apply only to the bad things we do or say. We also don’t know how massive a simple kind work or action can be to someone.”

And, as Movie Pilot also point out, initially, the author of the book 13 Reasons Why is based on had Hannah survive. The ending was changed, however, as he thought it might belittle suicide for those who had been directly involved with it. However, he did release an alternative ending to 13 Reasons Why with the recent 10-year anniversary edition of the book.

The official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why is below.

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

For those who may be affected by the content of 13 Reasons Why, worldwide help can be found via this website.

