‘Star Wars’ Celebration: 40 Years Of ‘Star Wars’ And A Tribute To Carrie Fisher [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Deanna Chapman and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Star Wars Celebration is an event that is taking place in Orlando, Florida, this year. The event started today and will run through Sunday. They are currently celebrating 40 years of Star Wars and today, they also presented a tribute to Carrie Fisher.

Carrie Fisher, known as Princess Leia to Star Wars fans, passed away in December, 2016. We know that her filming was completed for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and that there’s no doubt she’d appear in it. She is survived by Billie Lourd, who made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration. She made a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lieutenant Connix. She will reprise the role in The Last Jedi. Anthony Breznican from Entertainment Weekly reported on what Billie Lourd had to say about her mother.

“‘She loved you because you embraced all of her,’ Lourd, who wore a white gown reminiscent of Princess Leia’s white costume from the original movie, told the fans. ‘The strong soldier she was and the vulnerable side, who fought her own dark side.’ “Lourd, who appeared with her mother in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, added, ‘She loved this incredible character she got to create — this force, called Leia. She ended with words of wisdom she learned from her mother — then recited Leia’s full monologue from the original film that ends with: ‘Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.'”

The fact that Star Wars is still immensely popular after 40 years is a huge testament to what George Lucas built when he created this whole fictional universe. You can go so far down the rabbit hole with Star Wars just to learn about each person, planet, or creature. It’s amazing how much detail went into the original movie and how much detail continues to go into this universe.

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy both made appearances for the tribute. If you listen to them, you can tell just how much Carrie Fisher means to Star Wars and to each of them personally. They went all out on this tribute and it is well deserved for Carrie Fisher. Her personality shone through in the first trilogy and she gave everything she had in The Force Awakens. I’m anxiously awaiting The Last Jedi just to see how she closes out her performance as Princess Leia.

Star Wars is something that people enjoy immensely and casually. Sure, there are people who don’t pay any attention to Star Wars, but millions do. And it is people around the world who pay attention to it. A lot of franchises will fizzle out after one or two sequels or only see huge success in one country, but Star Wars stays strong. They’re celebrating 40 years with good reason. With the way Lucasfilm is reviving the Star Wars franchise, we can expect more movies for the foreseeable future.

There’s been some talk about whether or not Carrie Fisher will play Princess Leia again in future movies. Personally, I wouldn’t be a fan of that. Having her appear briefly in Rogue One already caused a bit of disapproval from fans, so they like won’t use her past what she completed filming prior to her death. Plus, it would put a dent in their budget to try to digitally recreate her character.

Carrie Fisher was much more than Princess Leia. She was a writer, as well, and she did it well. She made mistakes and had no problem cracking jokes about them and owning up to them. Her personality really was something that came through in everything she did. Her candidness made her feel extremely accessible and relatable. There will never again be someone like Carrie Fisher. And no one else will have quite the same impact on Star Wars as she did.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be out this December.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]