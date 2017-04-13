President Donald Trump: Is Steve Bannon Next To Hear ‘You’re Fired?’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The words, “You’re fired,” were once synonymous with the name Donald Trump. Those words now have significant meaning in the president’s new administration. After the firing of Mike Flynn and with Steve Bannon’s future on the line, many wonder what it takes to get hired or fired in a Trump administration. Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway have had their fair share of gaffes leaving the public aghast. A closer look at the Trump administration and you’ll see that he is keeping his children including Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner close. At times, the White House administration resembles the cast of Celebrity Apprentice and the reality-show feel is not lost on the average U.S. citizen.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, President Trump granted an interview with the New York Post and spoke about his chief strategist Steve Bannon as rumors of infighting and a possible firing loom. President Trump did not reveal his plans, nor did he offer assurance that Bannon won’t be next to hear the words, “You’re fired.” This was President Trump’s response to whether he still had confidence in Chief Bannon.

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late. I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary.”

President Trump concluded the remarks without offering any assurance of Bannon’s future.

“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will.”

Rumors say that infighting between Bannon and Jared Kushner are making things unbearable and many suspect that Bannon will be out the door soon. Will Kushner replace him?

Remember this!! ???????????????????? Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/BxgskbDqlA — Erika~Build Our Wall (@ms_erika74) April 5, 2017

One thing that can’t go without notice is that once President Trump seemingly loses confidence in someone, he distances himself from them completely. When things went south with Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort, President Trump was quick to point out his lack of relationship with them. President Trump stated in his interview that he didn’t know Steve Bannon well during his campaign. Still, he gave him the position of chief strategist, even though Bannon came with plenty of baggage via Breitbart and his connections to the Alt-Right movement.

A CNN article about Steve Bannon’s demotion from the National Security Council pointed out that Bannon’s original appointment to the position drew ire from Republicans and Democrats alike. Many wondered why Bannon was given the position in the first place as he had been in publishing and the National Security Council is a position for high-ranking military members.

Steve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, official says https://t.co/w6WoswZUh2 pic.twitter.com/Q8uepbpShH — CNN (@CNN) April 5, 2017

As President Trump’s administration nears the first 100-days mark, there are many changes underway and the firing of Bannon would be a monumental move. Right now, things are not looking well for Bannon and rumors of Kushner’s relationship with Bannon leaning on the negative side, lends credence to the notion Bannon’s days are numbered.

There’s a definite shift in Trump’s administration and we’ve seen policy changes regarding China and Syria. The notion that President Trump was putting America first and wasn’t going to engage in policing the international community quickly changed when tomahawk missiles struck Syria. With North Korea and now Russia presenting issues President Trump must attend to, it is likely we’ll see more shakeups in the administration. Who is next to go and who will be hired remains to be seen? But at this point, it seems likely that Steve Bannon is next to hear, “You’re fired.”

What do you think about Steve Bannon and President Donald Trump’s first 100 days? Feel free to leave your opinions in the comments’ section below.

[Featured Image by Vector_Brothers/Shutterstock]