Derrick Rose To Test Free Agency, Haven’t Ruled Out A Return To New York Knicks [Opinion]

For Derrick Rose, his tenure in the NBA has been a bumpy roller coaster ride. The New York Knicks‘ guard went from being named the league’s top rookie in 2009 to winning the most valuable player award in 2011, which should constitute as a solid NBA career. It is safe to say that the Chicago native has seen his fair share of personal accolades. Two things that Derrick Rose has not experienced is winning an NBA championship and free agency. The latter is slated to happen in a few months.

Derrick Rose will be testing free agency for the first time in his career, but expressed the desire to stay with the New York Knicks, according to The Undefeated.

“I would love to stay here. I love my teammates, I love the coaches, I love the front office. But this will be the first time that I will hit free agency, so I want to take advantage of everything and just see what the free agency system is all about.”

Despite a thin free agency class, Rose will not be one of the most sought players on the market. There are some lingering questions that will likely outweigh his talent.

Will Derrick Rose return close to form after tearing the meniscus in his left knee?

Derrick Rose’s upcoming free agency was looking bleak even before his injury https://t.co/sjSFa9VIAq pic.twitter.com/AH9cIMR5gc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2017

In an interview with the New York Post, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Armin Tehrany insists that the Knicks’ guard can regain his MVP status. Dr. Tehrany blames Rose’s knee injuries on genetics and bad luck.

“It’s important to understand it’s not what he did right or what he did wrong or whether he worked out enough or playing time. It’s something in genetics — luck of the draw. When you get older more injuries makes it more difficult to make a successful comeback [without further injury] but it has been done.”

Derrick Rose is a gifted athlete whose had a string of bad fortune in terms of his health. There is also a highly publicized civil case (courtesy of Bleacher Report) that he was involved in months ago. Having to overcome some clear formidable obstacles, Rose can control his own fate for the first time as a professional, but the biggest question looms.

Does Rose love the NBA game enough for teams to be willing to invest in him long-term?

Derrick Rose is out for the season with a knee injury (again). https://t.co/iOS7Xah4N1 pic.twitter.com/ocCUNYLQVt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 2, 2017

Derrick Rose’s desire first came into question after he left the Knicks without notice before a game in January. It was believed that Rose was dealing with some internal strife. And while he returned to the Knicks the following day, it sent a bad message to the Knicks and other interested teams. Going AWOL may have cooled Rose’s market considerably.

Where will Derrick Rose land next?

Despite using portions of the triangle, an offensive system that works for Derrick Rose, a return to the Knicks cannot be dismissed. The Knicks will have the cap space to re-sign him. Working in the triangle for a second year would give Rose some familiarity, thus making things easier for him.

Rule out a return to the Chicago Bulls. There is a reason why the Bulls traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks in the first place. There is zero chance that the Bulls re-acquire Rose.

Besides the Knicks, two teams stand out as potential destinations for Rose — the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans have a decision on their hands. They can go all in and try to retain point guard Jrue Holiday in the offseason. If the Pelicans cannot keep Holiday, they must look elsewhere for guard help. Even with Holiday in the fold, the Pelicans could use a player like Derrick Rose to contend for a playoff spot next season.

What a weird, sad season for Derrick Rose: sexual assault trial, AWOL game, loss upon loss. And now knee injury. — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) April 2, 2017

Having the likes of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on a team could completely take the pressure off a guard like Rose. Gone would be double-teams, something Rose has faced whenever he drives the basketball to the inside.

One of the more perfect fits for Derrick Rose is the San Antonio Spurs. For beginners, a coach like Greg Popovich would be able create ways for Rose to be successful. Just the location alone would be a help.

While San Antonio is large in population, it is small in terms of media marketing. Rose would be comfortable in the low key surroundings that the Spurs provide.

Interest in Derrick Rose would not be shocking as the Spurs eventually have to find a successor for the aging Tony Parker. A combination of Patty Mills and Derrick Rose is intriguing.

Derrick Rose will enter NBA free agency for the first time in his career. Despite the baggage that is certain to saddle his market, look for Rose to land in a comfortable place. Could that be re-signing with the New York Knicks, or going somewhere else?

