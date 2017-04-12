After Trump Passes On Passover, Will White House Easter Egg Roll In Melania’s Hands Be A Disaster [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Amy Feinstein and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

So far, when it comes to the #whoworeitbetter of spring holidays, the Obamas are winning hands down after President Donald Trump and his family, some of them Jewish, totally skipped the White House Passover Seder. Now, word is that the historic White House Easter Egg Roll is in serious peril, as the Trumps are “totally unprepared” for the event, which is normally organized by the first lady. And perhaps the biggest question: Will Donald and Melania Trump even attend, as they are reported to be at Mar-a-Lago for the Easter weekend?

From invitations that were not sent to wooden painted and signed Easter eggs that were not ordered, Donald and Melania Trump are now struggling with a big dose of karma as they are calling on PBS and the folks at Sesame Street to bail them out at what could be the least organized Easter gathering at the White House in decades.

This week, for Passover, Donald Trump and family passed on the opportunity to shine when the White House Passover Seder, started back in 2008 by President Obama, took place, but Trump, and even his Jewish daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner skipped the event, opting instead to have a large, private Passover Seder instead, reports the Inquisitr. With several Jewish members of his immediate family, Donald Trump had the opportunity to make this important holiday a big event at the White House, but he and the first lady passed. Added to that social faux pas, Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a huge gaffe, insulting Jewish people worldwide, as he said that Hitler never gassed “his own people.”

Sources close to the White House Easter Egg Roll say that the Trump administration are “woefully unprepared” for one of the biggest family-friendly events in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Times. And it’s not like all of the people who help to get the job done have abandoned Trump, as there were reminders, and then warnings to Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and even Ivanka Trump, that deadlines were approaching, and then passing, to get the invitations printed and custom-made turned-wood Easter eggs, complete with the signature of the president and first lady embossed on the surface.

Wells Wood Turning reached out in the way they thought best to get the attention of President Trump, and that was, of course, on Twitter.

“FYI manufacturing deadlines for the Easter eggs are near,” said a Twitter post directed at Mr. Trump; First Lady Melania Trump, and the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump. “Please reach out!”

Wells, based in Maine, thought that the Trump administration might be canceling the 138-year-old event. In March, the Trump staff finally announced that the elaborate event, which takes months of preparation, was still on.

Melinda Bates, the director of the White House Visitors Office throughout the Clinton administration who planned the White House Easter Egg Roll for eight years, says that the Easter event is a big deal.

“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on. I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

Salon is wondering what it says about the Trump administration if it can’t even organize and plan an Easter Egg Roll at the White House, considering that there is already a playbook for the event put in place by the Clintons, the Bushes, and the Obamas.

Invitations for children who attend D.C. public schools (4,000 invites are typically set aside for these kids) never went out, and the 3,000 invitations typically reserved for military families also never materialized, according to Ashley Broadway-Mack, the president of the American Military Partner Association.

“Unfortunately, the Trump administration has not reached out about it.”

Members of Congress, who usually are given invitations to hand out to their constituents, also have not heard a word about the event.

But perhaps the biggest bite in the bum for the White House comes courtesy of PBS. Just days after Trump grandstanded, saying that he will cut the funding for the public television station, which brings the country shows like Sesame Street, the White House made a panicked call to the network to get Sesame Street characters in costume to come to the White House Easter Egg Roll.

PBS has for many years provided over a dozen characters in costume for the White House event, but with such short notice, only Elmo will likely be provided in costume. Is this a sorry, not sorry move? Who knows, but the Sesame Workshop is certainly making a statement.

Do you think the Trump White House Easter Egg Roll will go off without a hitch for Donald and Melania Trump, or will it be a PR disaster like the White House Passover Seder?

