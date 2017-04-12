WWE’s Superstar Shakeup, Ranking All The SmackDown Moves Made So Far [Opinion]

As far as fans know at the moment, the Superstar Shakeup has come and gone. Neither Roman Reigns, A.J. Styles or John Cena switched brands, but there were still plenty of noteworthy moves that were made. Yesterday we took a look at all of the incoming talent who joined Raw, and now, we’ll move over to the blue brand and rank all the wrestlers/performers who found a new home on Tuesday nights by predicting how well they’ll do in the coming months.

10. Byron Saxton

Well, Byron Saxton found himself a new home in the Superstar Shakeup, and the results were about the same as having David Otunga in the role of the third commentator. Saxton does have a more natural enthusiasm for wrestling than his counterpart, but he still doesn’t have much of a passionate fanbase behind him. The move is fine, though feels unnecessary and likely won’t matter much at all in the big picture.

9. Sin Cara

WWE can call Sin Cara one of the most exciting wrestlers on the roster all they want, but no one is ever going to believe it. The character has never been over since it debuted in 2011 (with a more talented wrestler under the mask), and despite the move in the Superstar Shakeup, there’s virtually no chance of him suddenly getting a decent push again in his new home.

8. Jinder Mahal

It would be great if WWE had gone to the effort of explaining why certain moves were made in the Superstar Shakeup. What did Shane McMahon see in Jinder Mahal that just made him want to sign him to a deal? The man hasn’t won a match in months and shows no signs of moving up the card. Maybe he was traded straight-up for Curt Hawkins?

7. Tamina

Poor Tamina made her return to the company after being out of action for months, and she was only used to set-up Charlotte. She’s actually one of the few women on the entire roster who has never held a title, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Tamina just isn’t that good in the ring, and her work on the mic isn’t strong either. Don’t expect to see her suddenly get a big push on SmackDown.

6. The Shining Stars

Despite all the lousy gimmicks Primo and Epico have been asked to play over the years, they do still have quite a bit of talent. It’s probably best to assume they’ll sink to the bottom of the tag division in no time post-Superstar Shakeup, but perhaps a feud with American Alpha could get them back on track and cause management to look at them with fresh eyes.

5. Sami Zayn

This almost seems like a cosmically cruel Superstar Shakeup joke. As good as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are together, their feud is already incredibly played out in WWE. Zayn does seem like a better fit on SmackDown than Raw, but hopefully, he can stay away from his old friend until a battle between them would actually mean something again. Also, here’s to hoping they drop the “neurotic” Zayn character they’ve been experimenting with as of late.

4. The New Day

The New Day was played out on Raw, and fans were slowly losing interest in them. Part of that reason is because the trio has been heavily relied on to fill time on the lengthy three-hour show. It’s actually a pretty good move for them to join SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup, as they’ll have less air-time to work with. That means their material won’t be so painfully stretched out. Plus, they’ll have a few new teams to battle. If there’s still life left in the group, they’ll find it in their new home.

3. Rusev and Lana

Something had to be done. Rusev hasn’t meant anything in ages, and yet, he’s still a pretty entertaining act. Once he’s healed up from his injury, he’ll likely receive a bigger push over on SmackDown. His days of being near the main event are long gone, but perhaps a run on the blue brand either as a dominant heel or a fun-loving face will help him rejuvenate his once promising career. Hey, it can’t get much worse for the guy.

2. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens still hasn’t received his rematch for the Universal Championship, which is a shame. However, there’s no way WWE was going to let him beat Brock Lesnar, so it may be for the best to have him move on in the Superstar Shakeup. Over on SmackDown, he can be the top heel on the show and work in fresh matches with Randy Orton, and perhaps a babyface A.J. Styles in the future. Just not Sami Zayn, please. Either way, he’s sure to remain a focal point of the show.

1. Charlotte

As good as Charlotte is, she desperately needed to get away from Raw. Thankfully, the Superstar Shakeup went down. Another year of feuds against Sasha Banks and Bayley would have been disastrous for all of their careers. Over on SmackDown, she can deliver great matches with Becky Lynch, and possibly help take Naomi to that next level. Both brands badly need some new women to compete to give the division some depth, but there’s perhaps no one on the planet better suited to build the SmackDown women’s division around right now than Charlotte.

