While Trump Is Off Playing War, Bernie Sanders Is Busy Rallying A Revolution [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Zack Graham and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Bernie Sanders continues his march toward equality for all via social revolution and conscious, consistent politics.

This week saw increased military efforts in the Middle East, as President Trump carried out a missile bombardment of a Syrian airstrip, as reported by an earlier Inquisitr article. This attack is the latest of a series of operations conducted by Trump throughout Syria and Yemen; tens of millions of dollars have been spent to conduct these missions, the earliest of which saw the death of one Navy SEAL and multiple civilians. President Trump continues to carry out these inconsistent combative efforts, while stripping the U.S. budget of funding for education and the EPA, and swelling up the cash-pool for Defense and Security spending.

We have money for healthcare, education and infrastructure.. we just spend it all bombing the world. #NoOilWar #TuesdayThoughts #Syria pic.twitter.com/ojzqs0OLDG — Travis Ruger (@TravisRuger) April 11, 2017

According to CNN, Trump has made sixteen trips to his golf courses in Florida; apparently another priority of the newly elected President. The biggest issue is how outspoken Trump was of former President Barack Obama and his golf habit.

"@gretawire: PresObama is not busy talking to Congress about Syria..he is playing golf …go figure" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2013

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has bigger fish to fry, as he kicks off the “Come Together and Fight Back Tour,” a joint effort between Sanders and DNC Chair Tom Perez, as reported by Time. The tour is a united front for the left side of the American political sphere, as Sanders actually supported Perez’s opponent for the Chair, Keith Ellison. With the GOP fractured and the Republicans at each other’s throats, solidarity among the Democrats and left-side voters is a key to victory in future elections.

The tour is set to visit Maine, Utah, Montana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Florida, Arizona, and Nevada; red and purple states that Sanders and Perez believe could be swayed when presented with an organized, united Democratic presence.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans, not just Wall Street, multi-national corporations and the top 1 percent.”

This is just the latest step in Bernie Sanders’ political maneuvers. Prior to the tour announcement, Sanders launched his own podcast in an effort to prevent division among the people, as reported by Newsweek. “The Bernie Sanders Show” is a political commentary that will provide updates to supporters interested in Sanders’ revolution. Bernie Sanders is still riding the momentum he conjured during his 2016 campaign for the White House, and is doing all he can to build it up even more, perhaps in an effort to carry that momentum into the 2018 and 2020 voting seasons.

Bernie Sanders, 75, maintains an impossibly progressive approach among his peers. Between the “Come Together and Fight Back Tour” and his newly launched podcast show, Bernie Sanders is one of the spearheads leading the charge in opposition of President Trump. As reported in an earlier Inquisitr article, Sanders already offered a helping hand to President Trump once, when his AHCA bill was pulled from the floor before it was voted on because the Republicans were in such staunch disagreement.

Despite all the hubbub around the current President, Bernie Sanders is making big waves right here at home. Sanders’ call for revolution has been relentless over the last couple of years, and the collusion and corruption that’s been exposed within the establishment has ripened the American people for a political overhaul. On top of rallying the people and calling for a social revolution, Sanders is also keen on a legitimate healthcare change – namely a “medicare-for-all” single-payer system… and in light of the GOP’s failed healthcare bill, Bernie Sanders is in a position to make the proper amendments and get a system in place that makes sense.

As the Republicans scramble to get on the same page and get their ideas inline, Bernie Sanders continues to build the progressive monolith that is beginning to shape the political scene across America. Trump and the GOP will have a hard time competing with Bernie Sanders and his supporters, and the revolution that they’re bringing.

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]