WWE’s Superstar Shakeup, Ranking All The Raw Moves Made So Far [Opinion]

WWE’s Superstar Shakeup is well under way, and the results so far have been interesting, but perhaps not as exciting as fans had hoped for. After all, we were teased with John Cena jumping brands, so it was hard to live up to something that big for the rest of the night.

Still, we’ll find out a few more changes on SmackDown to get a better picture of what the long-term future of the company will look like. However, for now, let’s take a look at all the incoming talent to Raw and rank them based on predicting how well they’ll do in their new home.

10. David Otunga

It’s a bit difficult to guess why this move was made. It’s a shame that WWE wasn’t able to move JBL to Raw to re-pair him with Michael Cole, and move Corey Graves over to SmackDown to team with Mauro Ranallo. That would have been interesting. But Otunga for Byron Saxton? That’s one of the weirdest trades they possibly could have made. From a storyline standpoint, was Shane McMahon just itching to get Saxton on his side? Who knows.

9. Curt Hawkins

Anyone hoping for a new start for Hawkins in the Superstar Shakeup was immediately disappointed when The Big Show knocked him out on Raw in a manner of seconds. If Hawkins picks up a clean singles win over the next year at his new home, it would be a huge shock.

8. Rhyno And Heath Slater

Rhyno and Slater emerged out of nowhere to become a pretty entertaining act on SmackDown last year. The duo took part in a series of skits where Slater revealed he had kids and badly needed some money. Rhyno, meanwhile, would just sit there and eat. Somehow it got over. However, they’ve been mere after-thoughts ever since (it seems the company even forget they were breaking them up at one point). If WWE was inclined, they could give them a bit of a push again, but it’s more likely they’ll end up as tag team fodder.

7. Mickie James

Mickie is still in fantastic shape and can go at a high-level in the ring, but her return has been a bit underwhelming so far. Management hasn’t given her any big wins to make it seem like she’s a top player in 2017, but perhaps some time on Raw with some new opponents will help her find a big program to once again take her to that next level.

6. Apollo Crews

Things can’t get much for him, can they? Crews had a lot of buzz going for him when he signed with WWE, but his work hasn’t translated well on the main roster yet. He’s only 29-years-old, so there’s plenty of time to turn things around. Considering he was getting cheered for being attacked with a chair by Dolph Ziggler, it’s probably best for him to try his luck elsewhere.

5. Bray Wyatt

Bray began to feel stale on the SmackDown roster, and he desperately needs to get away from Randy Orton to freshen up his character. A feud with Finn Bálor should liven things up for him a bit, but he may need to drop some of the more supernatural elements of his character if he ever wants to be perceived as a top level threat again. He’s still crazy talented, but a series of bad storylines have held him back.

4. The Miz And Maryse

While there’s a bit to like with this change, it may actually become the most disappointing move in the Superstar Shakeup. Miz appeared slated to become a top-level heel on the blue brand, but now has switched sides and could be lost in the shuffle. He’ll be competing with Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe (possibly Kevin Owens, unless he moves) and even Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for attention on the side of evil. He’s been fantastic over the past year, though, so he could still easily find himself in the main event before long. However, a loss to Sami Zayn in his debut certainly isn’t encouraging.

3. Kalisto

While Wyatt and The Miz are much bigger stars than Kalisto, the masked wrestler needed this move far more than they did. Over on SmackDown Live, Kalisto hasn’t done anything of note since losing multiple matches to Baron Corbin. Now he has the Cruiserweight Division to compete in, which is a much more natural fit. Throw in the addition of 205 Live, and Kalisto may actually find himself as a relevant character again.

2. Dean Ambrose

While Ambrose isn’t as hot as he once was as a character, his move away from SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup certainly gives him some interesting opportunities in the future. With his Shield brethren likely staying on the brand, there can be some form of a reunion at any point, or Ambrose could turn heel and go after Roman Reigns in a main event program. Either way, he’s bound to remain a featured performer over the next year.

1. Alexa Bliss

This is the best move of the Superstar Shakeup so far. Both rosters only have a handful of women wrestlers who are healthy, and because of that, almost every feud imaginable was beginning to feel incredibly stale. Now, Bliss can work in fresh matches with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax (possibly Charlotte too if she doesn’t jump). That should help the division immensely. Considering she has improved tremendously over the past couple years, it will be interesting to see how good she can become on WWE’s most-watched show.

