Donald Trump Plans Global Segregation For America [Opinion]

The victory of Donald Trump as the 45th American president received a mixed response from the nation’s counterparts. The personality of the new president appeared to have too many traits to understand. The president’s changing behavior and the difference in the attitude of handling various national and international issues has always kept the rest of the countries around the world fearful and in doubt.

With the “decisive action” taken against Syria in retaliation for the chemical attack conducted by the latter, the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump has been revealed. America’s sudden launch of airstrikes has led to the changes in the nation’s equation with other countries. While some of the nations have supported the U.S. strikes against Syria, the major global players have opposed the same.

Since Donald Trump became the president of America after the U.S. presidential elections 2016, there had been a controversy regarding the involvement of Russian authorities in making the Republican candidate win. However, an attack on Syria has automatically hampered the relationship between Russia and America. Russia has been a consistent supporter of Bashar al-Assad, the president of Syria.

While the U.S. wanted Assad to be out of power, Russia always favored him. With the Syrian airstrike on Thursday, Donald Trump ensured Russia’s opposition. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the U.S. attacks on Syria had violated the norms of international law.

“Cooperation between the Russian and U.S. militaries may be shut down after the U.S. strike,” Federal Council to RIA’s head of defense committee Viktor Ozerov said.

Besides Russia, China has also been found opposing Donald Trump conducting airstrikes on Syria. Three days after Chinese President Xi-Jinping was in America, the nation commented on the U.S. action against Syria. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that Beijing hoped the nations around the globe will stay calm and live peacefully. She added that Beijing was not in favor of the missile attack.

“China has always called against using military force in international relations and for preserving territorial sovereignty,” she said. “It is up to the Syrian people to decide on Syria’s future.”

Above all, the equation between the United States and United Nations has also faced turmoil after Donald Trump’s Syrian attack. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley clearly said last week that she supported the decision of the American president of conducting airstrikes on Syria. She added that the U.N. has “consistently” failed to take any relevant step against Assad’s regime.

Despite knowing the repercussions of the recent Syrian airstrikes, Donald Trump appears to take the matter too casually. This is evident as the U.S. government has threatened to launch a fresh round of ballistic missile attacks on the Syrian tyrant. This has come following the growing tensions between Russia and America.

As soon as the White House indicated the second launch of missiles, British Prime Minister Theresa May called the American president. According to the reports, May discussed the Syria matter with Donald Trump but then refused to support further airstrikes against Assad.

While China and the U.K. are the nations merely opposing America’s Syrian attack, Russia and North Korea are real dangers for the nation. While Russia is all prepared for the conflict with the U.S., the nation’s aggression towards North Korea might prove to be a blunder for it. On Monday, a statement came from North Korean authorities that stated that they will surely respond to “reckless acts of aggression” by America.

It was only last week when North Korea tested another missile. Following the event, the Pentagon decided to send the 97,000-ton USS Carl Vinson. It will be accompanied by an escort of a guided-missile cruiser as well as two destroyers.

“We will make the U.S. fully accountable for the catastrophic consequences that may be brought about by its high-handed and outrageous acts,” the statement released by Pyongyang stated.

Donald Trump and Putin seem to have the same approach towards handling international relations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. For Trump, his own priorities as a top leader of the world power are considered important for national interest. However, being a president, Trump must know that building cordial relations with the nation’s counterparts is yet another beneficial step.

