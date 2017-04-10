Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘RHOA’: Here’s Why That Rumor Is Probably False [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Phaedra Parks has filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a long time, and she has shared many things with viewers over the years. She was pregnant with her first child when she joined the show, and she was married to Apollo Nida. Parks is now a mother to two children and she’s still battling her divorce as the judge recently overturned the decision due to minor errors. In other words, Parks is still very busy with many things, including fighting with her co-stars. Over the weekend, a rumor surfaced that Phaedra had been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and plenty of websites and blogs ran with the rumor.

However, there are many good reasons why Phaedra Parks has not been fired. While many people believed the rumors, Bravo hasn’t announced anything. Sure, Parks removed the “RHOA” from her Twitter biography, but that doesn’t mean she’s been fired. And it doesn’t mean she has quit. Tamra Judge faced the same rumors last year when someone tweeted that she had removed the “RHOC housewife” from her Twitter profile. She later denied doing so.

According to a new set of tweets, there are plenty of reasons why Phaedra Parks hasn’t been fired and why she may be gold to keep around. The first reason is her divorce. She hasn’t really talked about her divorce with her co-stars. While some of the women thought she was still married, others thought it was finalized. But Phaedra Parks has never said anything, and this is causing a divide between the stars on the show. Do they believe Parks or Apollo?

“Did everyone see Phaedra Parks attorney say it was finalized? You believe someone in jail for fraud and theft, etc? Smfh stop #RHOA,” one person wrote on Twitter after watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale, hinting that there’s plenty of drama still going on between Parks and Apollo Nida.

A second reason to keep Parks on the show is her drama with Kandi Burruss. While both women have said that their friendship is tainted, Phaedra is helping one man who is suing Kandi for unpaid wages. Surely, this will divide the ladies even more. And during last night’s finale, one person called Phaedra Parks calculated for helping the man.

“Didn’t Phaedra Parks say she was just [steering] Jonny on the right direction? Why is she at this meeting and making calculations #RHOA,” one person tweeted, questioning why Phaedra was helping Johnnie sue Kandi.

Tune in to #WWHL tonight to see my girl @porsha4real rock the clubhouse #FrickandFrack ???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

“I liked Kandi Burruss tonight. For her to apologize takes a big heart. Phaedra Parks really disappointed me this season. #RHOA,” one person wrote in defense of Kandi, saying that this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta had really changed Phaedra Parks.

Some viewers feel that Phaedra has changed this year. She isn’t the same fun person she was before her divorce drama. And it doesn’t help that Kandi and Todd Tucker are friends with Apollo and welcomed his new woman into their lives. While he continues to serve his time behind bars, Parks may be thinking about distancing herself from Kandi even more. And some people feel that the show would not be the same without her.

“If Phaedra Parks is leaving RHOA there’s absolutely no reason for me to continue watching.. her and Porsha made it exciting #RHOA,” one person wrote on Twitter, saying that the show would not be the same without her, especially since she and Porsha Williams have become such good friends.

What do you think of the Phaedra Parks rumor that she has been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think it’s true?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]