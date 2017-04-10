Watch ‘Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery’ Live Online And On-Demand [Video] [Opinion]

Casey Anthony was dubbed “Tot Mom” by Nancy Grace, voted the most hated woman in America and deemed the mother from hell after her 2-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared for 31 days while she showed no reaction, response, or remorse. Now, you can relive one of the most sensational murder trials in U.S. history via Investigation Discovery’s three-part special “Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery.” Premiering on April 9, 2017, the show is on-demand, and you can watch it live streaming online, on-demand and on television. Because Investigation Discovery is a cable channel, you will need your cable or satellite provider’s log-in information to watch the three-part special.

The three episodes are as follows.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Episode 1: “Little Girl Lost”

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Episode 2: “A Shallow Grave”

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Episode 3: “Ten Hours, Forty Minutes”

Though the first episode aired on April 9, it will replay on Investigation Discovery on April 10 at 9 p.m., April 11 at 12 a.m., April 15 at 9 a.m. and April 16 at 4 p.m. Those who missed the episode may rewatch it during these air times or on-demand.

The second episode “A Shallow Grave” is currently on demand, but will air on Investigation Discovery April 10 at 10 p.m., April 11 at 1 a.m. and 9 p.m., April 12 at 12 a.m., April 15 at 10 p.m. and April 16 at 5 p.m.

Currently, the third episode “Ten Hours, Forty Minutes,” is not yet on demand but will air on April 11 at 10 p.m. Those who want to watch the Casey Anthony: An American Murder series on demand should check back with the official Investigation Discovery site on April 11 or April 12 for the full episode.

The Casey Anthony murder case continues to enthrall the nation for several reasons. First, Casey Anthony never told the truth. If anything, she proved herself to be an exceptional liar. Long before Caylee disappeared in June 2008, Casey had proved herself to be a liar. To this day, no one knows who Caylee Anthony’s father was. During Casey Anthony’s murder trial, her lies were revealed, and there has yet to be any resolution or truth revealed. Is this a case of a pathological liar who is out of touch with reality, or did Casey Anthony live her life by telling one small lie after another until they snowballed out of control?

Every aspect of the Casey Anthony trial and Caylee Anthony’s death were embroiled in lies. Casey Anthony lied about where she worked, she lied about who watched Caylee, she has yet, to tell the truth about Caylee’s final days on earth, she lied to police repeatedly when they questioned her about Caylee’s whereabouts and the events that led up to her disappearance. On top of the lies that the public became aware of, Casey Anthony never showed sorrow, sadness, regret or despair that her daughter was missing.

Casey Anthony never held a press conference asking the public to search for her daughter. She never publicly addressed Zenaida Gonzalez (the woman she claimed kidnapped Caylee) or Zanny the Nanny asking her to return her daughter. Casey Anthony never looked into a camera with tear-filled eyes and requested her daughter be returned, found safe or issued a public message that she loved her. Instead, Casey Anthony fed the media sensationalism of the story by cursing at her parents when they asked her for information that could help them find Caylee. She refused to help authorities look for her daughter, she refused to help her parents find Caylee, and she never asked the public to look for Caylee. What’s worse, she never showed any sadness that Caylee was gone. It wasn’t long before the public hated Casey Anthony more than any other woman in America.

Casey Anthony hired Florida defense attorney Jose Baez who poked holes in the prosecution’s case and won Casey her freedom. The prosecution’s case was well known as it was airing on television every night. The evidence the state of Florida had against Casey Anthony were shared nationwide. Each day, more people reviewed transcripts, case evidence and were sharing their opinions on the case via social media networks. Nothing could prepare the nation for Jose Baez’ opening statements and ultimate destruction of the prosecution’s case. Jose Baez said there was never a kidnapping, never a murder and even admitted that Casey Anthony was a liar. He painted her as a sexual abuse victim who was trying to cover up the accidental drowning death of her daughter.

If Caylee Anthony is the most hated woman in America, her attorney Jose Baez isn’t far behind. Baez’ defense strategy worked, but it devastated Casey’s father, George Anthony. George Anthony had attempted suicide following the discovery of Caylee Anthony’s remains. When George Anthony took the witness stand, Jose Baez didn’t press the sexual abuse issue, in fact, he never brought it up. What he did do was create doubt in the jury as to Casey’s guilty by indicating George Anthony is the one who buried Caylee’s remains. Baez portrayed George Anthony as a man so distraught over his role in Caylee’s disappearance that he tried to end his own life. Baez became vilified for being the attorney who freed Casey Anthony, yet also respected as one of the best defense attorneys. He has since taken more high-profile cases and is featured in the new Fox TV show You the Jury.

Are you going to watch the TV documentary Casey Anthony: A Murder Mystery live online or on demand? Did you follow the Casey Anthony murder trial? Were you surprised by the verdict? What are your thoughts about Casey Anthony? Do you believe Jose Baez’ theory or do you think Casey Anthony got away with murder?

