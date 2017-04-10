Chargers Complete Mock Draft: Seven-Round Selections For Los Angeles [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Pete Camarillo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With Free Agency winding down and the NFL Draft approaching, it is time for the Chargers to start considering a full seven-round NFL mock draft.

Here is the Los Angeles Chargers’ complete mock draft, featuring realistic picks like Jamal Adams, Chris Godwin, and more.

Round 1 – 7th Overall: Safety Jamal Adams, LSU

LSU safety Jamal Adams could end up as one of the best players in this entire draft. The Chargers would love to get him at No. 7 overall. They’ve needed a safety since Eric Weddle declined and eventually left town. Adams has the athletic profile and college production that could make him a generational talent at safety.

The Chargers may also consider OSU safety Malik Hooker if Adams is already off the board. Hooker is more of a deep safety, but he is also very talented. Hooker has some injury concerns, which gives Adams the edge. Otherwise, L.A. could also consider defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. They are converting to a 4-3 scheme, so it is unclear if Allen would be a fit. However, Allen is by far the best interior lineman in this class. The Chargers need help at that position too.

Round 2 – 38th Overall: Receiver Chris Godwin, Penn State

The Chargers offense took a step back when receiver Keenan Allen ended his season on injured reserve. It was the second season in a row that ended prematurely for Allen. Thus, Los Angeles should try to add another receiver in the top of the NFL Draft. Luckily, there are some top talent receivers that could fall into the second round. Adding a starting receiver will be critical to helping out the aging Philip Rivers, who needs more playmakers.

Insert Penn State receiver Chris Godwin. For whatever reason, he has been one of the most underrated receivers in this entire mock draft process. Godwin brings the size and speed to become a starting NFL receiver. He was also very productive in college and ended his career with a huge game in the Rose Bowl.

Otherwise, the Chargers may also consider receiver Zay Jones or JuJu Smith-Schuster on day two of the NFL Draft.

Round 3 – 71st Overall: Tackle Roderick Johnson, FSU

The Chargers might try to draft a tackle earlier in the NFL Draft, but they should probably wait until the middle rounds to address that need. The tackle crop is not that good this year. However, FSU tackle Roderick Johnson has the potential to develop into a starting tackle.

Johnson has the athletic profile and production to go in the first two rounds. However, there are some questions about him gaining some weight and working on his technique. Either way, the Chargers have Joe Barksdale and Russell Okung at tackle. Both are capable starters, but neither is elite. Hence, Los Angeles can allow Johnson time to develop over a year or two.

Other names to consider with this pick include small school prospects like Julie’n Davenport or Dion Dawkins. Still, Johnson might be better because of his production at the highest level of college football.

Round 4 – 113th Overall: Defensive Tackle Charles Walker, OU

Again, the Chargers might decide to address this need earlier in the draft. However, it might make sense to gamble on a player like defensive tackle Charles Walker in the middle rounds.

Walker missed most of the last season after he sustained a concussion. Regardless, Walker was medically cleared at the NFL Combine. He also tested very well, which is why he is shooting up many mock drafts. The Chargers need some quick defensive linemen who can get into gaps as they move to a 4-3 defense under Gus Bradley. Walker has the potential to do that.

Defensive tackles Vincent Taylor and Carlos Watson also make sense for the Chargers. Taylor may go later than Walker, while Watson may go before. Hence, the Chargers have options in this defensive tackle class.

Round 5 – 151st Overall: Quarterback Josh Dobbs, Tennessee

Former Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs: I majored in aerospace engineering, I can learn a playbook https://t.co/ySMtm7Q9gq pic.twitter.com/MZd0Q3KJCJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 4, 2017

A lot of mock drafts have hyped the Chargers selecting a quarterback in the early round of the NFL Draft. Both the head coach and general manager have gone on record saying that they will look at quarterbacks in this class.

Still, L.A. might be better off waiting until the late rounds. The Chargers have a few more pressing needs than quarterback. They can find a developmental quarterback like Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs in the late rounds. Dobbs has the profile that you want in a quarterback.

Round 6 – 190th Overall: Defensive End Tarell Basham, Ohio

It is difficult to really mock front seven players in this draft. It is truly a talented group with lots of versatile players who bring athleticism and production into the NFL.

Nonetheless, some of these players have to fall in the draft. Ohio’s Tarell Basham is one player who could slide through the cracks due to him playing at a smaller school. There are also some questions about his size and scheme fit.

Either way, the Chargers plan to use a hybrid defense. Hence, Basham would fit as a hybrid end and linebacker. Basham could develop into Melvin Ingram’s replacement.

Round 7 – 225th Overall: Corner Damontae Kazee, San Diego State

Damontae Kazee on his Aztecs career & preparing for the draft “NFL has always been my dream” https://t.co/HAxY85tkHk pic.twitter.com/u87WRBYgvE — The Mighty 1090 (@Mighty1090) March 9, 2017

If this NFL Draft brings lots of talent on the edge, it brings more talent in the defensive backfield. Normally, you might not find a starting nickel corner this late in the draft. However, the strength of the corner position could allow SDSU corner Damontae Kazee to slide.

There are some questions about Kazee’s size. He also has not done anything to stand out in the pre-draft process.

On the other hand, Kazee was productive at SDSU. Kazee could also help the Chargers bridge that gap from San Diego to Los Angeles by becoming a fan favorite of those Chargers fans still in San Diego.

At the end of the day, the Chargers might not select any of these players in the April 28 NFL Draft. Still, they should consider these realistic picks. This complete seven-round NFL mock draft would address their biggest roster needs with quality rookies.

[Featured Image by Gregory Payan/AP Images]