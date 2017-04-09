The 5 Horror Movies That Should Be On Your Radar For 2017 [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aric Mitchell and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Horror movies are one of the few genres of film that are in something of a golden age at present. While other storytellers are moving their tales from the big screen to Netflix or take-your-pick of television channels, the VOD platform and limited release has created a world where fans of horror movies can rejoice.

While there has been the occasional bit of bad news in the world of scary movies — where are the new Halloween and Friday the 13th movies — there are still plenty of interesting flicks being made. Here are five you should put on the radar for 2017.

Cult of Chucky

Releasing on October 20, 2017, Chucky’s latest adventure follows the surprisingly solid Curse of Chucky, which struck just the right balance of suspense, blood, and laughs. In the latest, the survivor from Curse finds herself in a mental institution.

Our heroine (played by voice of Chucky himself Brad Dourif’s daughter Fiona) mistakenly believes she killed her family from Curse when in reality her “delusions” of Chucky were not delusions at all.

Her psychiatrist brings in a Chucky doll to “help” her and her group, and the killings begin anew, making our heroine realize she may not be so crazy after all. This film will bring back the murderous Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and the little boy — all grown-up — who fought off Chucky in the original Child’s Play and its first sequel.

It also promises to be the goriest of them all.

Nails

This one already released in Ireland on Feb. 20, 2017. No word yet on when it will come to the States, but the sooner the better.

After getting hit by a car while out on her jog, a woman starts to believe there is a nightmarish entity in her hospital that wants to kill her. She may be right.

The trailer for this one is particularly creepy, and it has one of the more unnerving villains seen in horror movies for quite some time.

Lycan

This Southern-fried werewolf horror will release sometime in August of this year, and it’s not clear what method of distribution will be its first — theater, DVD, VOD — but what is clear is that it has a creepy concept, an interesting trailer, and a setting ripe for a great mystery-driven werewolf flick.

It follows a group of young people in 1986 who go into the woods to seek out the legend of a deadly female werewolf.

I’m just now learning about this upcoming horror movie called The Void and oh my god all the posters for it rule? pic.twitter.com/h0aRihUc2A — Miles ‘Pen’ Prower (@militarypenguin) April 5, 2017

The Void

The Void is now in limited release theatrically and on VOD. According to the official synopsis, it will follow police officer Daniel Carter (Aaron Poole), who happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road.

Carter “rushes the young man to a nearby rural hospital staffed by a skeleton crew, only to discover that patients and personnel are transforming into something inhuman. As the horror intensifies, Carter leads the other survivors on a hellish voyage into the subterranean depths of the hospital in a desperate bid to end the nightmare before it’s too late.”

It is supposed to be “Lovecraftian” in the nature of its horror, and that’s never a bad thing.

Red Christmas

Always a sucker for holiday-themed slasher movies? Well, you won’t be disappointed when Red Christmas hits in limited release and VOD this August.

The film was recently picked up by Artsploitation Films following a successful premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal.

Starring the legendary Dee Wallace Stone (The Howling, E.T.), it centers on a “troubled matriarch,” who must defend her family “when a mysterious stranger turns up at her secluded country mansion on Christmas day.” Bloody-Disgusting calls it “the aborted fetus slasher you always wanted.”

Which of these horror movies are you most looking forward to in 2017? Sound off in the comments section below.

