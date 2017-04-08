‘Poldark’ Season 3: PBS Air Date Set — Top 3 Reasons It Will Be Worth The Wait [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Rejoice, Poldark fans! As the Inquisitr previously reported, an official air date has been set for Poldark Season 3 to premiere on PBS Masterpiece. Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza Poldark (Eleanor Tomlinson), along with all of your other favorite Poldark characters, will return to PBS Masterpiece on October 1. PBS made the Poldark Season 3 air date announcement on their official site.

That Poldark news came on the heels of Radio Times‘ exclusive reveal that Poldark Season 3 will premiere in June 2017 on BBC One. That means Poldark fans in the U.S. will have to wait, until roughly two months, after Poldark Season 3 finishes airing on BBC One, to watch it unfold on PBS Masterpiece.

Radio Times‘ sources insisted that the move to release Poldark Season 3 in the summer was not a response to last year’s ratings battle with fellow Mammoth Screen production, Victoria, which airs on ITV. No matter the reason, Poldark will be back before you know it, and these are three (3) reasons the premiere of Poldark Season 3, will be worth the wait.

Reason #1. Poldark Season 3 means the return of TV’s best couple.

How many TV shows currently have a love story, you are rooting for, to succeed? If you are struggling to come up with one, then you know that romance itself is struggling on TV. On Poldark, that struggle is nowhere to be found, and that is because Ross and Demelza’s relationship is the bedrock of the BBC, PBS Masterpiece series.

Theirs is an unpredictable love story with equally matched participants. What started as an impulsive marriage between Ross, the hot-tempered, noble, and ambitious gentleman, to the loyal, kind, and supportive Demelza, has turned into one of TV’s most riveting romances.

What sets this particular love story apart is that Demelza is not Ross’ first love, and yet she is his true love, a rarity in stories such as these. Backed by the tremendous chemistry between Turner, and Tomlinson; Ross and Demelza, have quickly become a TV couple for the ages.

Reason #2. Ross’ redemption in Poldark Season 3.

Ross ended Poldark Season 2 on a low, yet promising note. For Demelza, and probably some fans, it was more of a disappointing one.

After cheating on his wife with Elizabeth (Heida Reed) in Poldark Season 2, Episode 7, Ross refused to behave broken over his betrayal, only managing to get his act together in the Poldark Season 2 finale.

Before that, Demelza had justifiably vented her frustration at Ross during Poldark Season 2’s last two episodes, and he still refused to break. Demelza handled her husband’s infidelity with grace, refusing to let his betrayal, totally destroy her. In the meantime, Ross did not make a great effort to earn her forgiveness.

Finally, in a heartfelt, yet somewhat restrained apology in the Poldark Season 2 finale, Ross managed to persuade Demelza not to leave him. It was the start of Ross’ redemption, though he still has a long way to go in Poldark Season 3.

Reason #3. Poldark Season 3 marks the continued villainy of George Warleggan.

Without George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), who else is there to personify the conflicts facing Ross Poldark? Precisely. George Warleggan is the villain every story needs, and every TV show wishes it had. He elevates every character around him, by pushing them to their breaking point, hoping they will reveal themselves to be as inwardly diabolical as he is.

Throughout Poldark‘s first two seasons, George Warleggan has made one heinous attempt after another, to ruin his rival. In Poldark Season 2, he attempted to get Ross hung, on trumped up murder charges.

George has claimed the reason for his relentless pursuit to destroy Ross, is due to Ross’ refusal to acknowledge George as a gentleman. As of Poldark Season 2, George’s motives have grown murkier.

At the end of Poldark Season 2, George married Ross’ former flame, Elizabeth. Whether George actually has feelings for Elizabeth, or just wants her because Ross once did is unclear. Nor is it clear, if George’s hate for Ross partially stems from the object of his affection’s (Elizabeth) fixation on Ross.

What George doesn’t realize is that his happy ending in Poldark Season 2, might not be all that it seems. As of Poldark Season 2, George is in the dark, about Ross and Elizabeth’s encounter, a month shy of his wedding to Elizabeth. Will George learn the awful truth in Poldark Season 3, and what will he do if he finds out?

We will have to wait, and watch. Poldark Season 3 premieres on PBS Masterpiece, October 1, and on BBC One in June.

[Featured Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE]