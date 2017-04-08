‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer: 7 Hints You Might Have Missed From The Teaser [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

HBO continues to tease Game of Thrones fans with new trailers for Season 7, and one of the latest is a promo entitled “Long Walk.” While the trailer was uploaded on March 30, it still has Game of Thrones’ fans buzzing, and for good reason.

In the Game of Thrones trailer, the top three contenders for the Iron Throne, one of whom is currently occupying it, are shown walking towards their respective thrones. You can watch the Season 7 trailer on Game of Thrones‘ official YouTube account here.

So what does it all mean? Does the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer actually mean, or reveal anything? It is time to scrutinize, and speculate away about the possible hints that exist in the Game of Thrones teaser. Here is a list of seven, Season 7 hints you might have missed from the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #1: Daenerys has a new outfit for Season 7.

That is right, folks. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), aka the Mother of Dragons, has left her summer wear behind. As of Game of Thrones Season 7, Daenerys will be rocking a black-grey ensemble with an intense cape. Daenerys has also added a sparkly adornment to the front of her attire.

Whether, or not, she wins the Iron Throne, Daenerys’ will mark one of the larger fashion shakeups in Game of Thrones Season 7. Winter is Coming has reported on a new Game of Thrones promo that shows most of the central characters donning their new Season 7 costumes, and Daenerys will be sporting one of the more dramatic changes to her wardrobe.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #2: Jon Snow’s Season 7 “throne” is revealed.

In the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the first character to arrive at his “throne,” which is a seat at the head of a table, at Winterfell. It is the same table, where he and Sansa sat, when he was declared King in the North, during the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale.

Besides the modesty of the setting, consider one important detail. Jon’s “throne” is actually a seat at the head of a table that sits a slight distance away from two flanking tables.

The tables on each side of Jon’s provide a place where advisors, and others, can presumably sit to offer their opinions. Neither Cersei, nor Daenerys’ throne set-up offers any sitting space for counselors.

There is also a huge differentiation between the generous halls that house Daenerys’ and Cersei’s thrones, and the humble dining hall that houses Jon’s. The difference between Game of Thrones‘ top contenders has never been better underlined, than in this Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer.

There is also one more key difference between the final three contenders for the Iron Throne. Cersei and Daenerys’ thrones are seated up on a significant daïs, which means they sit quite a few steps above whoever is speaking to them from below. In comparison, Jon sits, only a single step above his subjects. There is a difference, but not a nearly as exaggerated one.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #3: The word “madness” plays over Cersei’s part of the trailer.

When the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer shows Cersei (Lena Headey) for the first time, it is as the singer croons “those who find they’re touched by madness.” It is a heavy hint that Cersei might be going a bit “mad.” After her controversial actions in the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, there are certainly reasons to be concerned about her mental state in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #4: Daenerys is sitting on a new throne in Season 7.

Back in November 2016, Winter is Coming reported that Daenerys would have a new throne in Game of Thrones Season 7, and the new trailer gives fans their first official peek at it. At the time, Winter is Coming also confirmed that Daenerys‘ new throne is in Dragonstone, a former residence of House Targaryen. Therefore, the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer gives fans their first peek at a Daenerys-occupied Dragonstone, as well.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #5: Jon Snow, and Daenerys’ lyrical content, examined.

“Sit down next to me.” Those are the lyrics that play as the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer cuts from Jon, to Daenerys. Will Jon ask Daenerys to sit down next to him? Or will it be Daenerys who offers her nephew, a place next to her?

“Those who feel the breath of sadness” is not a surprising lyrical choice to accompany Jon’s entrance. If anyone knows sadness, it is Jon Snow.

Interestingly, Daenerys gets no specific phrase to highlight her presence. “Sit down next to me” is repeated several times throughout the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer. So whether there is any crucial significance to it being sung as the trailer flips from Jon to Daenerys, is hard to tell.

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #6: The last character shown in the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer.

Before the trailer’s final flash of Daenerys, Jon, and Cersei, closing their eyes, there is one last close-up of each Game of Thrones character. That final close-up belongs to Jon Snow. Beginning with Daenerys, all of them are then shown closing their eyes, as the Season 7 trailer erratically flashes between them. The last character shown to close their eyes is also Jon.

After the trailer finishes flashing between them, Cersei is shown on the Iron Throne, as she exhales a frosty breath. A sign that winter has come to Westeros. Does this mean that when Game of Thrones Season 7 begins, winter will have come to every corner of the Seven Kingdoms, and is it important that Cersei’s is the last face shown?

Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Hint #7: Eye of the beholder.

As the camera pans away from Cersei’s dramatic winter reveal, a blue eye, just like the one that ended the first Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser trailer, fills the frame. That blue eye belongs to a White Walker.

Given the eye of a White Walker is the closing emphasis for both the first Game of Thrones Season 7 teaser trailer, and this “Long Walk” promo, expect the greatest threat to Game of Thrones’ characters to be front, and center, during Season 7.

For a one-and-half-minute teaser trailer, which featured its central protagonists walking, Game of Thrones gave fans more than they might have initially suspected about Season 7. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO, July 16.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]