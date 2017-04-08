Natalie Negrotti Has Been A Very Bad Girl, Here’s Why ‘BB18’ Fans Can’t Support Her Anymore [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Big Brother 18’s super couple was James Huling and Natalie Negrotti. The fans were excited that James found someone that seemed to like him as much he liked her. Everyone was pulling for them until it came out that Negrotti was nothing but a fake and user.

Natalie repeatedly cheated on James during their five-month relationship outside the Big Brother house. They tried to make it work, even after Huling learned that Negrotti was cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend.

Big Brother fans tried to give Natalie the benefit of the doubt when she and James split up. They wanted to support them both because it looked like the parted as friends. People break up and move on; it’s just a fact of life.

Had so much fun last night. on to our next adventure. Camping ⛺️ ???? @NataliaNegrotti . This should be interesting, no wifi, no blow dryers. ???? pic.twitter.com/mp29eXehhX — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) January 15, 2017

One of Natalie’s followers convinced her that James was posting pictures of himself with attractive female Big Brother fans just to make her jealous. It was not true, but Negrotti believed it.

In a ploy to make James jealous, Natalie started talking to Monte Massongill from Big Brother: Over The Top online edition. After getting to know each other on the phone and texting, Natalie and Monte met in Nola. Apparently, their fling was short-lived because she has since unfollowed him on social media.

Well @AsianJamesBB17 looks like you better start looking for a huge "Best Girlfriend Ever" button for @NataliaNegrotti for her bday ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Uvtk0cqRR3 — John Maczko (@JohnnyRadio) January 13, 2017

Natalie accused James of creating a bunch of fake accounts on social media to stalk her. I am not sure how believable this is because James doesn’t seem like the type to do that. Negrotti contacted Big Brother 16 winner, Derrick Levasseur’s father, Tim about James’ alleged stalking. Tim said that he doesn’t believe that Huling is capable of what she accused him of and he’s considering not talking to her anymore.

According to Brass Tackz on Tumblr, James launched a GoFundMe campaign for Natalie’s family in Venezuela. The campaign raised over $5,000 and Huling gave her the whole amount.

Big Brother fans have asked Natalie repeatedly what she did with the money from the GoFundMe fundraiser. Not only does she refuse to disclose what she did with the money, but she also blocks anymore who question about it.

When life hands you lemons make Sweet tea! ????☀️???? pic.twitter.com/LB90WW7ggb — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) March 17, 2017

Just a few weeks after the GoFundMe campaign, Negrotti announced that her line of chokers is going to be released “soon.” Huling suggested that Natalie used the funds from the GoFundMe fundraiser to finance her new business venture, although it was never confirmed.

Big Brother fans trashed Negrotti over the GoFundMe funds. Many donated because they thought the money was going to help her family in Venezuela. They had no idea that she planned to use the money to finance her business. Of course, no one knows for sure that’s what happened, but it certainly is fishy that she hasn’t stated how she used the money.

Natalie tried to look like she was a selfless person who couldn’t possibly be using James for money or fame. She pretended to be interested in him so she would stay in the press, knowing he was active with different projects. She used him to do meet and greets with the fans. She isn’t the innocent person that she tried so hard to be while in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 18 alum Paulie Calafiore warned the fans about Natalie. He told James that she was just using him and he refused to listen. Paulie told Nicole Franzel and Corey Brooks that there was “no way” that Natalie was really interested in James.

Natalie has tried to paint James in the worst possible way following her split with him. Big Brother fans do not buy it, and they have slowly started to turn their back on her.

Huling posted that he hopes his fans will stop cyberbullying Natalie. He added that he hopes one day they can be friends again.

Big Brother fans, do you still support Natalie Negrotti after learning about the alleged details about her breakup with James Huling?

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/Getty Images]