NASA Astronauts Claim UFOs Manned By Aliens Visit Earth – Epiphany In Space Revealed [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

UFO and alien conspiracy theories are a dime a dozen, but when four well-known NASA astronauts share their knowledge of UFOs and aliens, people sit up and listen. These veteran astronauts from NASA not only believe that UFOs do exist, but they believe they’ve communicated with people on Earth.

At least two out of these four astronauts believe the aliens, who are from a far more advanced society when it comes to technology, are monitoring the people on Earth for their own safety. UFO sightings over nuclear weapon silos are not rare and former astronaut Edgar Mitchell believes the aliens have “stopped nukes from firing off during cold war tensions,” reports the Daily Mail.

Mitchell, who was the sixth man to walk on the moon, experienced a “intense spiritual epiphany” on his journey back to Earth after making that moon walk. It was enough to change his course of his life’s work. He has worked to prove the existence of alien life since that epiphany, dedicating much of his life’s work to looking for that proof.

He believed an alien race has previously saved humanity from itself by thwarting off a nuclear war. He also believed it is the Vatican that has knowledge of this alien race. He was also a believer in the government cover-up theory spun around the crash in Roswell, New Mexico, reports The Sun.

Mitchell’s theory was that the government covered up the alien UFO crash because they had know idea if the aliens were hostile or not. His walk on the moon was back in 1971 when he traveled there on Apollo 14. Mitchell died at 85 years-old on the eve of the 45th anniversary of his landing on the moon.

During his time with NASA, Gordon Cooper claimed he saw aliens at an experimental U.S. airbase. He told the UN back in 1984 that he believes crews of aliens manning the UFOs from a more advanced planet have visited Earth. He also shared his thoughts that these aliens will need to see humans as peaceful beings before accepting us as “fully qualified universal team members,” cites the Daily Mail.

Cooper said that he saw a UFO flying over Germany in 1951. The theme of these aliens as protectors rather than predators of Earth seems to be something these men of science who have traveled into space hold as a common belief.

Deke Slayton was an astronaut with NASA’s Project Mercury and through the years he worked his way up to NASA’s Director of Flight Crew Operations. He too claims to have seen a UFO. He was in Germany in 1951 when he saw what he believed was a UFO.

Back in 1951 was way before the time when cameras were at the ready due to the invention of cell phones so unless you carried a camera around with you, it was tough to capture a picture of a UFO sighting. Slayton died of a malignant brain tumor in June of 1993, he was 69-years-old.

Former astronaut Brian O’Leary was on the shortlist of astronauts slated for NASA’s mission to Mars back in 1967, but the program was canceled in 1968. His perspective on aliens came about after he had a near-death experience. O’Leary became a professor of physics at Princeton University after he left NASA.

He claimed there was an “abundant evidence that we are being contacted” by an alien races. He also said, “civilizations have been monitoring us for a very long time and that their appearance is bizarre from any type of traditional materialistic western point of view.” He died in 2011 of intestinal cancer.

At least NASA astronauts have come forward saying they believe aliens are in contact with earth. #ES2232 https://t.co/rjJS2iJbUH — Brianna Montgomery (@brimontgomeryy) April 7, 2017

These four men were astronauts from NASA who truly believed we are not alone in this vast universe. A few of them held the belief that humans were in danger only from humans. Some of their theories involved aliens being peaceful and invested in visiting Earth to keep the human race from harming itself.

In vast contrast to the beliefs of the former astronauts in this article, Lucianne Walkowicz, who is an astrophysicist at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, warned against attempting contact with aliens. She said back in February that making contact with extraterrestrials “could be catastrophic for the human race,” reports the Daily Mail.

These NASA astronauts believe aliens have already contacted us https://t.co/G76PnnM2C9 IN SWEDEN — turk401 (@willow4015) April 7, 2017

Making constant attempts to get the attention of aliens in the universe could backfire, according to Walkowicz. She believes we could find that those aliens who one day answer our calls “might not have our best interest in mind.”

Although she said “we have no way of knowing,” contacting an alien race that is far more advanced in technology may be something that “ends life on Earth, or accelerates the ability to live quality lives on Earth.” It sounds as if Walkowicz believes the attempts to contact a world other than our own is a real crap-shoot.

[Featured Image by NASA/AP Images]