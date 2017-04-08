Scarlett Johansson Rips Into Ivanka Trump – Butters Her Up And Slams Her Again [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ivanka Trump gets a quick hit from Hollywood when Scarlett Johansson swoops down to peck out a few disparaging words before retreating back to the hills. Johansson looked very comfortable adding a dramatic flare to her presentation when calling Ivanka “cowardly.”

Johansson caught Ivanka’s interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, which apparently rubbed her the wrong way. It was during the Women in the World Summit on Thursday when Johansson took some time out to explain how Ivanka has “baffled” her, according to CBS News.

Scarlett Johansson Finds Ivanka Trump’s Words “Particularly Disappointing” https://t.co/V60SY10iUy — Margaret Brennan (@mmbrenn) April 8, 2017

While there was a couple of Ivanka’s statement that Johansson took issue with, one in particular got her feathers ruffled. Ivanka told King, “I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about.” This statement, along with a few other things Ivanka said, has left Johansson looking a bit peeved. The actress let her angst be known by saying the following.

“I think you can’t have it both ways. If you take a job as a public advocate then you advocate publicly, and yesterday she said something which I found particularly disappointing, which is she felt the greatest change she would have actually would be behind closed doors.” Johansson continued with, ” Nobody would actually know she made this change. I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s empowering.'”

Scarlett Johansson: Ivanka Trump is 'cowardly' for staying silent on key issues https://t.co/h2ioil0Iej pic.twitter.com/sdds1h2a4C — DennisM (@DennisMNews) April 8, 2017

Ivanka doesn’t always agree with her father, but she doesn’t feel the need to publicly denounce him to prove her own impact within the White House administration. If she disagrees with her father, she discusses this with him behind closed doors.

Johansson calls this some “old-fashioned” thinking on Ivanka’s part. While attempting to make her point with some dramatic impact, she got a bit heated while saying, “Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned. It’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Inside Edition reported that Johansson is ripping into Ivanka over her place inside the Trump administration. During that interview with King, Ivanka said she doesn’t think that constantly articulating everything she disagrees with when it comes to policies with her father will make her position more effective.

Ivanka conveyed that people will probably never know what exact impact she had on the Trump administration because it will be done behind closed doors. This is the place any discussion on issues she disagrees with will take place.

EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King interviews Ivanka Trump inside her DC home https://t.co/1KwSOnX4Tc pic.twitter.com/Wso5ia8D3p — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 4, 2017

This makes sense because the last thing you want to do is to put on a show of disagreeing entities within this administration, especially when it comes to father-daughter. You didn’t see Obama have open disagreements with those within his administration that disagreed with his policies. Today it’s known that Obama had his fair share of colleagues not always seeing things his way, but it was kept under wraps.

One example is the number of Obama supporters who have come out and supported Trump’s strike on Syria. Some are saying Obama should have done this years ago when he drew an imaginary red line, but when that line was crossed, nothing was done. One of Obama’s previous staff who supports the attack on the Syria airfield is Hillary Clinton. This may come as a surprise, but according to the New York Times, Hillary supports this move made by Trump.

It seems Ivanka is no stranger to Johansson, who hails from New York. Traveling in the same circles, these two women have had the pleasure of bumping into to each other through the years. After slicing and dicing Ivanka, Johansson decided to follow-up with some compliments about the president’s daughter.

Johansson said about the first daughter, “she’s a very well-spoken, smart, intelligent woman and I think engaging.” She adds, “It baffles me,” a word she used for a second time when explaining the impact of Ivanka’s interview again.

The actress got some subtle digs in about President Trump when talking about Ivanka. At one point during Johansson’s interview she started to show some empathy of Ivanka saying that her lot in life today “must be a complicated situation on many levels.” Then she subtly drops the big insult on Donald Trump.

“I can’t imagine how complicated it must be to see your parent suddenly in the position that he’s in and know deep down and — not deep down — that it’s a position he never actually wanted.”

What is she saying here? Is she implying that Trump didn’t want to win the election and Ivanka is watching him struggle through with a job that he never really wanted in the first place? It appears that this Hollywood starlet had a lot more to say than meets the ear.

This is a rather new theory on Trump, as it sounds as if Johansson believes he didn’t want the job of the president and now that he is there he is stuck with it. She may be “baffled” by Ivanka’s words, but her own words are topping the meter for baffling today.

[Featured Image by Mary Altaffer/AP Images]