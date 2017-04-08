I’ll Always Have ‘Paris:’ A Look Back At Paris Hilton’s Underrated 2006 Debut Album [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Most of my friends forgive me once they learn of the true and deep respect I have for Paris Hilton, but not so much as when I follow that up with the admission of my solid love for her one-and-only studio album.

At the most basic level, I suppose can I understand their sneer-like reactions: Lots of folks, to date, still laugh at the fact that there was a period of time that the hotel heiress-turned-media empire head, was a thing at all to be entertained or annoyed by, much less the hypothetical fact that some professional pusher at a record label must’ve had to have been on some kind of illegal substance to allow Hilton; a waif in both size and natural talent, seemingly, inside of a booth to record enough songs for the span of an average album’s run time.

But the problem I have with that collective thought lies right within its lines: Paris Hilton has long since proved herself to be far more than just the vapid characterization that she effected for maximum laughs and/or groans on The Simple Life, her first real foray into the entertainment medium back in 2003 for FOX Television (her former reality TV cohort, Nicole Richie, has also grown leaps and bounds far ahead of her former self, and is now a wife, mother and TV personality).

Lady in Red ???????? A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

“Nowadays, I mostly focus on my empire and my brand, rather than everything else that comes with the reality star kind of life,” Paris told Harper’s Bazaar in a December 2016 profile, while additionally saying that the red carpet events and frivolous hot-spot trips that early-to-late 20’s Paris used to live for, tend to bore her now.

“I spend my time working rather than just enjoying myself and being on vacation,” Paris further explained.

“I am very focused on my business and when you live in that mind frame, you can stay away from the trashy tabloids.”

The thing is, that side of Paris Hilton, savvy businesswoman, was wholly obvious almost from the start of the time she began to turn up in Page Six on the daily, even though most failed or chose not to give her credit for her smarts.

Lest we forget — and none of us ever will, unfortunately for her — this was the same person who managed to turn one of the most truly embarrassing and degrading entries into the world of public consumption and opinion, into the start of a multi-million-dollar mainstream career that she molded without any help from her hospitality connections, by diving into the worlds of hair care products, acting (the 2005 House of Wax remake and Repo! The Genetic Opera, in 2008), television (the five years of The Simple Life proceeded a four-season run of My New BFF on MTV, and the one-off Oxygen set, The World According to Paris, in 2011) and even into the New York Times best-selling author’s club once or twice, all before she hit the age of 30.

Hilton’s aforementioned album, the aptly-titled Paris, was also released somewhere in betwixt that admirable heap of accomplishments; in August 2006, to be exact, and like all of Hilton’s projects before and after it, is chock full of the thriving ambition that the now 36-year-old mogul never really got to exude publicly due to fear of ruining her then not-so-wholesome image. It’s even crazier once you realize that in another life, Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson would be pretty interchangeable.

However, whereas Simpson’s natural talents were more publicized, Hilton’s were either downplayed by the media or mostly ignored, due to that whole little nasty business regarding that video with Rick Solomon — who, in my opinion, doesn’t get enough crap about its open release as he probably deserves — which was disheartening for me to witness, to say the least; because Paris Hilton would’ve been the most amazing pop star ever and that’s proven tenfold on Paris, an album that, to this day, remains one of my all-time favorite pop offerings that has ever been released during my entire life.

Yeah, it’s that good.

Perfectly crafted by famed yet troubled music producer Scott Storch (who incidentally filed for bankruptcy following years of rampant partying and reported drug abuse in 2015) and Tom Whaley to fit Hilton’s played-up party girl image, while also providing glimpses of the maturity and humbleness — yes, you read that correctly – that Paris seemingly wasn’t allowed to show beyond the mic.

It is my belief that there aren’t many missteps to be found throughout the 11-track long LP, and that’s coming an album that includes a non-ironic, almost incessantly breathy retake of the legendarily cocky classic, “Do You Think I’m Sexy” by eternal ham Rod Stewart, as its closer; and is, coincidentally, absolutely amazing.

Unlike certain female vocalists who presently over-shriek each and every syllable, while also somehow managing to either over-or-under perform their crudely-taught enunciation skills (usually the latter) to the masses, Paris manages to stays well within her minimal but strong vocal bounds throughout the Paris album, and never once appears to try to allow her inner Christina Aguilera, or even her inner Britney Spears; whom she befriended around the time she recorded the offering, to shine through, instead remaining essentially herself through every single note that come from her lip-glossed mouth; and to me, for a first-time recording artist with so much to prove to people who straight-up didn’t like her just because she was Paris Hilton, it was a phenomenal show.

Be that as it may, however, I do continue to carry one small grievance regarding the disc nearly 11 years after its release and no, it has nothing to do with her never releasing what I would deem to be a semi-decent follow-up (she’s tried on occasion), and that’s the song “Screwed,” which is actually a reworked take of the initial lead-in single to Paris before it was changed over to “Stars Are Blind,” an eventual top 20 Billboard hit and an obviously-wise switch-up.

The problem is not the song itself, per se, which appears on Paris as a pop-rock jam, but the way it was first introduced to the world back in 2004 through an unfounded leak that purportedly came by way of a supposed semi-spiteful Hilton getting back at singer Haylie Duff, Hilary’s sister; depending on whom you believe, who was also promised by her label that she’d be getting the song (Paris garnered the track on her own through means by way of her self-made label, Heiress Records).

There’s was a whole big thing about it and you can tread through the details if you’d like to, but my point is that Hilton’s original take was always best to me; although, I do admit that the altered version fits the flow of the LP a lot better; especially since “Not Leaving Without You,” the track immediately proceeding it on the album, tips things toward the “let’s try something different!” side of things on Paris.

Again, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, and the bit of a genre jumble from the updated “Screwed” does feel a lot more cohesive because of the album track alignment.

If I was forced to pick one standout over the rest of Paris standouts, and there are quite a few of them, if you ask me, then I guess I’ve have to give that trophy to the one type of song you would think most singers with non-Adele like vocal skills would avoid, and that’s “Jealousy,” an emotive ballad co-written by Paris (along with more than half of the other original album tracks) about being deceived by someone she once considered to be a close friend.

Sound familiar?

“I was always happy when I was watchin’ you become a star,” Paris wistfully croons, “but you were only happy when the world was openin’ up my scars.”

And for the record, although they’re not in contact often nowadays, they’re both on good terms now.

Overall, I think the Paris album did what it really was meant to set out to do for Paris Hilton. From the start, it was a passion project from someone who knew what her strengths and weaknesses were when it came to singing and rather than hide them, placed them on record to be heard by people who had a narrow view of a multifaceted human being, with both good and bad character aspects.

I’m the first to admit when a notable steps out of line and tries to tackle something they know they haven’t even begun to realize the full spectrum of, but this wasn’t that at all — Paris more than did the work and it still shows, more than a decade later, and you’ve got to give her props for that.

Paris Hilton’s Paris was, despite what you may think of it, a real, honest-and-true music album and a very good one, to boot. If nothing else, I truly hope the following somehow makes it way to Ms. Hilton; albeit, almost 11 years overdue: Good job, girl!

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]