WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Roman Reigns On ‘SmackDown Live’ Needs To Happen To Fulfil Shake-Up Goal [Opinion]

As fans are well aware, the main goal of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up was to move Roman Reigns to SmackDown Live and have AJ Styles on RAW. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the shake-up was planned months ago. But as of this writing, it looks like Roman Reigns is not going to SmackDown Live despite the original goal of WWE. On the other hand, AJ Styles is still slated to be part of RAW while The New Day will be brought to SmackDown Live. Unless WWE moves Roman Reigns, the Superstar Shake-Up might prove pointless and even harm SmackDown Live with John Cena’s extended leave.

During Monday Night RAW, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon opened up about the idea of a Superstar Shake-Up next week. With the announcement, fans expected some WWE superstars to trade brands. For a long time now, AJ Styles is one of the names from SmackDown Live rumored to be placed on RAW given that Styles looks to be a favorite of the WWE Chairman.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon already told Talking Smack that he’s good to have either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns on his brand, especially the latter, who took down The Undertaker. However, a Universal Championship between the two sometime in the near future might prevent the trade. Besides that, new general manager for RAW, Kurt Angle, might not be ready to give up his champions.

“I wouldn’t mind having Brock Lesnar. Or how about Roman Reigns? After what he did to The Undertaker, he’s a hot commodity right now.”

On the other hand, Bleacher Report pointed out that a championship between Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns might not be what WWE fans would want to see right now. A feud between Lesnar and Reigns is definitely bound to happen, thanks to WrestleMania 33. But the biggest pay-per-view event of WWE also brought forth a slew of changes that will affect future matches in WWE. Not all fans want to see WWE’s two top guys collide. Even before he took down The Undertaker, Roman Reigns was hated in the ring. Reigns defeating The Phenom will only fuel the fire of hatred as he takes the ring on RAW next week. With more hate than love for Reigns, is his career path to RAW going to be any smoother?

With the shake-up happening to AJ Styles, the talk of having his opposite, Roman Reigns, moved from RAW to SmackDown Live came up as well. A switch between these two superstars looks to be a good move for WWE. AJ Styles gets cheered like a babyface despite the fact that he is the current heel of WWE’s blue brand. On the other hand, fans classify Roman Reigns as a babyface yet booed him like a heel especially when he retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. A shake-up between Styles and Reigns would do WWE a lot of good, especially with RAW getting lower ratings and attendance compared to SmackDown Live.

With a very hot crowd this year, putting Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live would give him time until everyone is ready to make him the face of WWE. It doesn’t matter whether AJ Styles would turn heel or face since he is likely to best it whatever the turn might be with his popularity. RAW has taken a beating with its rankings lately and putting AJ Styles, who the fans obviously love that he’s still accepted despite putting Shane McMahon’s head through a car window, might be the key to help RAW’s ratings and attendance come back alive.

On the same note, Roman Reigns can become the new face of SmackDown Live now that John Cena is on extended leave due to his movie business. WWE needs to put its biggest star to SmackDown Live to even out the playing field against RAW, and there’s no bigger star than Roman Reigns to get that job done.

There’s still a few days before the Superstar Shake-Up next week. Who knows? Vince McMahon might change his mind and put Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live until the last minute.

