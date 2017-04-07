Negan’s Three Basic Survival Mistakes In ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale: Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln are Daryl and Rick on The Walking Dead. Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon is a huge fan favorite, while Andrew Lincoln’s Rick is the main character of the phenomenally popular AMC show about a zombie apocalypse.

Negan, The Walking Dead’s current villain, was introduced in Season 6. Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will likely be around through Season 8 at least, much to the frustration of more than a few Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fans.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln’s characters Daryl and Rick are determined to rise up against Negan who has been responsible for the deaths of many from their group. Usually, in The Walking Dead, as soon as Daryl and Rick decide a villain should die… well, they don’t last two more seasons.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln demonstrate zombie survival skills, but Negan is often an example of what not to do. For more in-depth zombie survival skills see the complete Zombie Survival Guide on the video below.

Negan has been around for longer than most The Walking Dead villains already. Negan promises to dominate Season 8 as well. Jeffrey Dean Morgan who portrays Negan confirmed this to Cinema Blend.

“I know I will be around for Season 8. I think we all knew that.”

Why can’t Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus to just wipe out Negan and The Saviors so their characters Rick and Daryl can get back to killing zombies on The Walking Dead? What is so tough about this bully anyway?

Who is this Negan that he is any sort of match for Norman Reedus or Andrew Lincoln in their zombie fighting roles as Daryl and Rick?

Negan of The Walking Dead is supposedly a master survivor, but if so, why did he make three very basic zombie survival mistakes in the season finale? The Rolling Stone recaped the entire episode.

The Walking Dead’s Negan has made plenty of mistakes in attempting to put down Rick Grimes rebellion. The greatest mistake was probably antagonizing the highly capable zombie apocalypse survivors portrayed by Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln. Yet Negan continues to have the upper hand, despite being totally sloppy in his survival skills.

Negan’s mistakes revolve around his overconfidence, his greed, his obsession with grandstanding to an intimidated audience, and his overall underestimation of the opposition, but to be more specific, Negan’s mistakes in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale are basic zombie survival mistakes.

Does Norman Reedus, when portraying Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, just yank open a door and stand haplessly in front of it, ever? No, for Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon or Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, opening a door is often a two man job. The zombie apocalypse has taught real survivors to be extremely careful in opening doors because often, zombies are on the other side of that door.

When Negan stands Sasha’s coffin on its end the lid becomes a door. Yet Negan stands close to the coffin and peers in, without thinking he is standing in front of a Schrodinger’s cat experiment. Once the cat, or the lady, in this case, is in the box, the experimenter has no way of knowing if the cat is still alive or not. It turned out Sasha was not alive, but rather undead, and Negan, standing far too close, got grabbed.

Norman Reedus as Daryl is always aware of his surroundings on The Walking Dead. Andrew Lincoln’s Rick is the same. Carol too, is a master of awareness, so how does a 600-pound tiger running through an open space, completely take Negan and the Saviors by surprise? Negan and the Saviors are totally blindsided by Shiva the tiger.

The Walking Dead’s Negan spends far too much time on his speeches. It’s such a classic mistake, reminiscent of so many detective shows and movies where someone confesses while planning to kill the victim only to be foiled because they had to explain everything.

Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast, Negan’s enemies, were all around him, More importantly, they were all holding guns, or at least still had them in reach. How on earth could Negan be so oblivious as to turn his back on armed or potentially armed enemy and just ignore them while prattling on and on?

Negan got blindsided twice in The Walking Dead season finale. Norman Reedus never gets blindsided like that. How did Negan survive this long with such sloppy zombie survival habits and terrible tactical strategies? Negan’s continued survival may be one of the greatest mysteries of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will return in October, with “All Out War” against Negan.

