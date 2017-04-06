Johnny Depp Plays ‘People Have The Power’ On Guitar For Friend And Ballad Writer Patti Smith [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Patti Smith, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry performed at the Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis on Women’s Day 2017, according to Paste. A small yet sold-out crowd of 2,700 looked on as Patti Smith belted out her stirring 30-year-old ballad.

Johnny Depp and Patti Smith, writer of the 30-year-old protest song “People Have The Power,” go back many years, about a decade ago when the two first met. Johnny Depp certainly has a fascinating array of friends, including Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, and the late Hunter S. Thompson.

Patti Smith’s song was written in 1988. Now at age 70, Patti got a little help from her longtime friend Johnny Depp because Patti feels the world still needs this song. Have people perhaps forgotten their power?

To quote Patti Smith’s final verse, found on Ocean Star, “people rule.”

“The power to dream, to rule, to wrestle the world from fools

it’s decreed the people rule, it’s decreed the people rule.

LISTEN

I believe everything we dream, can come to pass through our union

we can turn the world around, we can turn the earth’s revolution.

We have the power, People have the power…”

Johnny Depp’s powerful hand chorded the frets of his guitar. Johnny’s arm appeared unusually tightened as he felt the energy and power of Patti Smith’s words. Patti seems convinced of her lyrical theory as she roared her message. Smith then sang “My Generation” by Pete Townshend, a song recorded by not only the Who but also the Rolling Stones.

Johnny Depp spoke with Patti Smith seven years ago in a conversation transcribed by Vanity Fair. The year was 2010, and the conversation went just a little deep. It was shortly after Johnny Depp met the passionate songstress Patti Smith.

Johnny Depp told Vanity Fair Patti Smith is incredibly normal.

“You don’t know what she might be like—if she has any sense of humor at all. I was so pleased to find that she is incredibly normal, and has a wonderfully kind of dark, perverse sense of humor.”

Johnny Depp told Patti Smith he was born to be a musician, not an actor, and that music is where his true passion is. Since the time of this interview, Depp has joined Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in the band Hollywood Vampires.

“Going into acting was an odd deviation from a particular road that I was on in my late teens, early 20s, because I had no desire, no interest, really, in it at all. I was a musician and I was a guitarist, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Perhaps that’s why Patti Smith wanted Johnny Depp to accompany her on Women’s Day. Is Patti Smith trying to satisfy the musician in Johnny? After all, it has been many months since the most recent Hollywood Vampires tour, and Johnny has been making movies instead.

Johnny Depp went on to say that he felt like he was born at the wrong time. Being born in the 1960s felt like a “rip-off” to him. Patti Smith’s time of birth hit perfectly for the protests and the earliest wave of rock. Isn’t that the time Depp seemed to be longing for?

Still, Johnny Depp loves acting, and he feels his performances deeply. So deeply, in fact, that Johnny still feels every single part he plays.

“They’re all still there, which on some level can’t be the healthiest thing in the world. I always picture it as this chest of drawers in your body—Ed Wood is in one, the Hatter is in another, Scissorhands is in another. They’re still very close to the surface.”

Johnny Depp is a passionate performer, but he did not mention what was perhaps his most heartfelt role, that of Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Hunter S. Thompson became a friend and mentor to Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp has met some fascinating people in his career as a performer and celebrity, including Patti Smith, Alice Cooper, and Marilyn Manson. Johnny Depp has known Marilyn Manson since they were both in their teens and living in Florida.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson were in rival bands before they each came to Hollywood, and the two have always been friends. See this Inquisitr article for more about Marilyn Manson’s friendship with Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp has a lot of friends like Patti Smith, Marilyn Manson, and Alice Cooper, and more who are highly intelligent, independent thinkers.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]