Will Liam Payne, Niall Horan And Lewis Tomlinson Leave Harry Styles Hanging? New One Direction Music [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have been busily working on solo music for quite a while, but the wait is almost over for Harry. Will Liam, Niall, Louis, and Zayn release their music soon too, or will they leave Harry hanging?

One Direction’s Harry Styles has done everything but hang from a flying helicopter to promote his debut single. Oh, wait, yes he has done that too. Harry Styles could not possibly do more to make sure his lead single and album make a big splash.

Thankfully, Harry Styles did not make a big splash as he flew out over the ocean, over the Scottish coastline. Harry landed safely on dry ground. Watch Styles flying over Scotland while dangling from a cable below.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik are also releasing solo music in 2017, but when? As fans know, there are five One Direction albums to be released this year, and spring and summer are likely the best months,

Will Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Liam Payne have their music ready by then?

Harry Styles lead single is out tomorrow. That’s right, it is finally “Sign of the Times” eve. The wait is almost over. Harry Styles will reportedly release his album in late April or early May, according to the Sun.

One Direction’s Liam Payne will reportedly release a single in May, according to an insider who spoke with Page Six. Liam Payne will be the last One Direction member to release a solo single.

Liam Payne could, however, release his album soon after he releases his solo single, just as Zayn Malik did last year with his lead single “Pillowtalk,” followed very soon by Mind of Mine. Harry Styles plans to release his album in about a month.

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson didn’t follow that usual pattern though. It was anticipated that Niall Horan would release his album within a couple of months of his debut single, but Niall said his album was not ready.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson surprised everyone with “Just Hold On,” but there is no word on Tomlinson’s album.

Liam Payne’s solo single will reportedly be released soon after Harry’s album, but how soon after that will Liam’s album come out? It’s not been more than a month since Liam was recording in the studio. Could the record company get the album prepared that quickly?

Harry Styles has been doing everything related to his release of new music very professionally, just as Zayn Malik did last year. The Sun reports that Harry Styles didn’t want to talk about One Direction or their reunion during an interview with Nick Grimshaw of Radio 1.

Harry Styles wants to talk about his new music. Harry would rather obviously want to promote his new album so why on earth would he use his time to talk about anything else.

Remember when Zayn Malik kept getting questioned about leaving One Direction when he was promoting Mind of Mine, and that didn’t land well. Harry Styles is going to stick to his own agenda.

One Direction’s Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson released singles, but there have been no albums yet, from either Louis Tomlinson or Niall Horan. The world anxiously awaits Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson’s solo albums.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have not announced or even rumored when their music is coming out. Niall had thought his album would be ready early in 2017, but The Daily Star reported in January that Niall Horan had no idea how long it might take.

Harry Styles will be the first One Direction member to release a 2017 solo album. Liam Payne will be the last One Direction member to release a solo single.

Niall Horan doesn’t know how long this is going to take, while Louis Tomlinson has not commented. Zayn Malik says his music is coming along nicely, but there is not an immediate release date.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson going to amaze fans in 2017, but it is so hard to wait.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]