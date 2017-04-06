Zayn Malik Will Be Relieved To Learn That Harry Styles Reportedly Wants To Be The Mysterious One [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik, in his One Direction years, was often called “the mysterious one.” Zayn didn’t really like the phrase at the time, but since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan were always more talkative Malik became the quiet one.

Harry Styles was always very open in the early One Direction days. Now it is being reported that Styles wants an air of mystery in his own public image. Did Harry Styles secretly want to be the mysterious one all along?

Zayn Malik, as a shy, devastatingly handsome teen, really just wasn’t much of a talker. Zayn Malik really didn’t look like the shy type, but Zayn says he really was, at least by comparison with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne.

Zayn Malik told Complex that back then, he just let the others talk.

“In terms of me being described as the mysterious one, that was put on me as a stigma because I didn’t get the chance to speak as much. The other boys’ personalities were much more forward. They would answer the questions.”

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are both wildly talented, creative, and handsome young men. Zayn and Harry are both perfectionists in their work and want nothing more than for their work to be authentic. However a recording artist’s public image is important in the music business, and there is a need to define one’s self.

Zayn Malik eventually owned the mysterious label, along with a so-called bad boy image, which eventually worked to his advantage. Zayn Malik recently told Vanity Fair he might actually be mysterious.

“It’s cool, that’s life, I guess. I don’t really think of myself as mysterious, but maybe I am.”

What seemed to Zayn Malik as a stigma at the time, was really much closer to the preferred image of classic rock artists, especially the later evolution of Zayn Malik into the bad boy. Of course, Harry Styles needs at least a small step toward mystery.

Harry Styles has reportedly decided to adopt an air of mystery. A source for The Sun has reportedly explained that Harry Styles wants a bit of mystery to his image now. The source is quoted in The Hamilton Speculator.

“Harry’s idols are people like Bowie and Jagger. He’s closely studied their careers and that’s the direction he is heading in. He loves the sense of mystery they maintained around them.”

So will Zayn Malik be relieved that he’s not the only one who is being mysterious now? It’s hard to say if Harry Styles is really going to become more of a man of mystery, but for now, Styles has a secret, in the form of some new music, that he would love to share with all his fans, but it’s a surprise.

Is Harry Styles stepping back a bit? While unnamed sources aren’t always reliable, sometimes they are. It is hard to know if this person is representing Harry Styles views, but Harry limiting his interviews at this time makes sense, if he doesn’t want to end up spilling the details of his new album.

Whether or not Harry Styles or Zayn Malik are mysterious, there are times when artists want a real surprise unveiling. If Harry Styles is ever going to be mysterious, now is the time for that. If Styles is going to “blow the socks off the world” as Johnny McDaid has promised he can’t very well go letting the pressure off now.

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles both have an album coming out in 2017. While there is no word on when Zayn Malik’s new album will be released, Harry Styles has a lead single, coming out on April 7, and sources close to production have reportedly said the album will be released in late April or early May.

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles have worked hard to hone their skills and their public image, but the release of new music will tell the real story.

