One Direction’s Solo Sounds: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik [Opinion]

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and former band member Zayn Malik, are all releasing solo albums in 2017. The biggest question in music lover’s minds is what is each album going to sound like.

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have both released singles, defining their first songs as Irish Folk in Niall Horan’s case and EDM for Louis Tomlinson seems obvious, but perhaps there will be more surprises on their albums.

Niall Horan’s recent Snapchat snippet certainly has a lot of elements not heard in “This Town.”

One Direction’s new solo music from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik will have one common denominator that transcends the four or more different genres.

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are working on authenticity in their music, and apparently, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne are also seeking to create authenticity in their music as well. Authenticity is about going back to the roots of an artist, while also being true to a genre. Authentic is also the total opposite of commercial pop music.

Harry Styles’ new music has been kept top secret. No music has leaked to the public. However, in the video below, Harry Styles can be seen just hanging around in Scotland, hanging from a helicopter that is.

One Direction’s Liam Payne hasn’t released anything definitive either, well, other than news of that adorable new baby and how much he loves Cheryl Cole.

For One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, this music will serve as their solo debut, while Zayn Malik released Mind of Mine about a year ago, and is currently working on his second album.

Zayn Malik has indicated his new album will be different from Mind Of Mine according to NME. Zayn Malik will be singing at least one song in Urda again, though. Zayn will be working with Malay again, though but also collaborating with the Indian composer AR Rahman. Malay is quoted in NME.

“I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound. The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction, have chosen vastly different styles. Liam Payne’s album will be R&B, but his influences are reportedly very different than Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine. R&B is a very broad spectrum genre, that involves a high degree of authenticity, pulling from the artist’s background.

While One Direction’s Harry Styles’ music has been defined as “authentic classic rock,” reminiscent of “Queen” or “David Bowie,” by those music professionals who have heard Harry’s album, this just arouses more curiosity. Hit’s Daily Double’s expert opinion of Harry’s album is fascinating.

“[Harry Styles] has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie, and Queen in particular.”

Queen and Bowie were both classic rock, but there isn’t much similarity past that. Will Harry Styles be more like Queen or Bowie? What’s the balance?

As One Direction fans anxiously await five albums in 2017, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have been recording recently, and are still actively working on Music. Louis Tomlinson is also likely to be working.

One Direction’s Liam Payne was in the studio until time for the baby to be born. It is unknown if he completed the work or not, but that was his goal. Liam reportedly wanted to complete work on his solo album before the baby came.

One Direction’s Harry Styles is about to deliver his very first solo single on April 7. The Harry Styles album is rumored to come out near the end of April or First of May.

Other release dates from One Direction’s Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik have not been announced yet, but these albums will be released this year, as the work is completed.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik are creating authentic new music for fans.

