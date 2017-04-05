WWE News: Championship Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Widely Viewed As The Worst Of The Night [Opinion]

As the dust settled, WrestleMania 33 went down as, top to bottom, one of the most solid events in WWE history. Some even say that it was one of the greatest. On top of virtually every bout that was on the main card successfully delivering, fans witnessed The Undertaker competing in his last match in the company after 27 years of consistent loyalty. Not only because it was a WrestleMania event, the sendoff that The Undertaker had was one of the most memorable moments in all of professional wrestling. At the end of the night, whether you like Roman Reigns, a torched was passed, and the mission was accomplished.

While just about every match adequately served its purpose, there was one match that was widely viewed as very underwhelming and an overall disappointment.

With the WWE Championship up for grabs, Bray Wyatt, who won his first World Championship at Elimination Chamber, defended it against the Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. When Orton became the late favorite to win the 30-man elimination match, many were expecting Wyatt to win the WWE Championship, and the title match to occur at WrestleMania 33. With the monkey wrench of AJ Styles being the No. 1 contender for a short amount of time after defeating Luke Harper, which happened after both won a battle royal, everything became clear after Orton defeated Styles on SmackDown Live.

Going into the match, many believed that a match between the two was not going to be one of the best of the night, mainly due to Orton and Wyatt not having very match chemistry despite many looking forward to their initial feud when it commenced in late 2016. However, during the angle, there was something about the two competing against each other that did not click. Concerned with this happening again, many fans were vocal in the belief that Luke Harper should have been a part of the WWE Championship WrestleMania match, even if he did not win. However, plans went as expected. As a result, the match was viewed by many as the worst of the night.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc believed that it was the worst match of the night and that Orton continually underperforms not from an in-ring perceptive, but from the standpoint of really getting the fans to be interested in his matches. Joseph Currier of F4WOnline agreed, stating that the match was boring.

“The only thing that was irredeemably bad was Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton. The special effects on the mat came off as cringe-worthy instead of adding anything of value. Angles built around burning someone’s house down should never be done in wrestling. There are too many holes in logic, even if the Wyatt character is purposely vague and mysterious, which were at least thankfully pointed out a bit on television. But they especially shouldn’t be done if the outcome is a boring wrestling match.”

Overall, the theatrics did help with the match, because it further showed how amazing the WWE production was during this event. However, the match seemingly ended so abruptly, which hurt the case of it not being the worst match on the main card even more.

Legendary former WWE and current Lucha Underground referee Marty Elias was a guest panelist on the latest episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, and felt that an audible may have been called during the match, and the referee may have received instruction to inform the participants that they had enough time to execute a couple of spots before the match had to be over. Ultimately, in the amazing exhibition of WrestleMania 33, the match with Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton was a bit of a black mark to the beautiful portrait painted at the event.

[Featured Image by WWE]