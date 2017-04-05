Michelle Obama Hair Hoopla: ‘Natural’ Or More Like The ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Michelle Obama has been the target of some rather odd comments recently that award her some over-the-top praise for something the average woman does all the time. This was seen across social media over the past few days. When Michelle was pictured experiencing an everyday occurrence, this somehow morphed its way into something miraculous via social media users.

When an undated photo recently emerged online of Michelle with her hair pulled back in a scarf or a large headband, it was like the crowd mentality took over. Instead of seeing Michelle as a woman who was possibly experiencing a bad hair day, people had over-the-top praise for her because she was wearing her hair “naturally.” She’s a gorgeous woman, but this certainly wasn’t one of Michelle’s best looks.

As AJC reports, “Twitter can’t stop fangirling over Michelle Obama’s natural hair.”

The picture is seen in the tweet below with one of the many comments about Michelle Obama’s hair.

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

Michelle Obama is a beautiful woman, and she has plenty of photos online that show her at her best. We’ve seen her look glamorous, dressed in business attire, in sportswear, and in jeans and a sweatshirt. More often than not, she looks great, but this newly emerged picture is not one of the most flattering images of Michelle to pop up online. Still, the crowd is riled up by all the pro-Michelle hair comments that it has left others scratching their heads wondering what all the hoopla is about.

This incident is reminiscent to that old fable of The Emperor’s New Clothes. Looking at Michelle’s picture, she looks like she just pulled her hair back and went on her way, yet it’s like a crowd mentality has hyped-up her appearance to a spectacular event. This might be driven by the need to stay loyal to Michelle and Barack Obama. Followers continue to swoon over Michelle’s image, but if they actually said what they might be really thinking, they would be seen as unfaithful to this Obama club.

The Emperor’s New Clothes is an old tale about a couple of men pulling one over on an emperor. This emperor was so into clothes that he had something new to wear for every hour of the day. These two men told him they had the finest fabric in the world with a special magic to them. They told the emperor that the clothes they would make for him could only be visible to his loyal supporters. If someone couldn’t see his new clothes, then they were against him.

The fake tailors embarked on making these clothes, with the emperor sending his faithful servants to the their tailor shop to bring back updates. Everyone who went for a progress report on the clothes couldn’t see a thing, but the fake tailors looked as if they were sewing. His servants knew if they told the emperor they saw nothing, this would mean they weren’t his loyal followers. So all of them would spin an elaborate tale of these beautiful new clothes being made.

"Emperor: Emperors don't stick their necks out. They stick someone elses." The Emperor's New Clothes Hans Christian Andersen pic.twitter.com/HyoCtwjQi4 — k blackbenz (@kblackbenz) March 20, 2017

Even the minister was too afraid to say anything, and when the emperor sent him to check on the progress of his clothes, he saw that the tailors were sewing, or making the motions, but there was nothing there. He went back and reported on the magnificent fabric they used, along with the vibrant colors of the clothes that were in the process of being sewn together for the emperor, but he really saw nothing.

When it came time to wear the new clothes, the emperor stripped down and these two swindlers pretended to dress him. They made such of fuss over how handsome he looked that the emperor was confident enough to wear his new clothes and parade them through the village, despite the fact he, himself, couldn’t see them either. Everyone saw a naked emperor, but not one person would come forward. Instead, they spewed forth complements on the emperor’s new clothes.

It was a small child, hearing all the complements from the adults, who saw this as confusing. The small child stepped forward and said “but he doesn’t have anything on.” Soon, everyone in the village echoed the child’s honest words – “he doesn’t have anything on.”

According to the University of Pittsburgh’s version of the story, “the emperor shuddered, for he knew that they were right.” Now knowing he was naked, the emperor decided that “the procession must go on.” He continued down the street as if nothing was different, “carrying himself even more proudly.” His chambermaids continued holding the emperors invisible train as he walked through the streets.

The point of this story for the sake of Michelle Obama and her hair frenzy is that the same kind of honesty that came from that small child is needed today. It’s like a crowd mentality when it comes to some of the comments made about Michelle and her hair. It is almost like there is such an allegiance for Barack Obama’s past term in office that no matter what people are really seeing, they are going along with the crowd.

The internet is on fire over that undated picture of Michelle Obama. She is wearing her hair “naturally,” and everyone is so proud of her. Some people on the social media are really going overboard with their comments about this picture of Michelle with “natural hair,” like the one below.

Seeing Michelle Obama wear her hair natural while serving as First Lady… would've made my whole life — rhy t✨ (@rhytaylorr) April 3, 2017

This photo below is Michelle really “rocking natural hair” and looking good, unlike the viral picture online today. Some folks online have replaced the original picture with this one below to make a point.

She fine as hell RT @HuneyBflyy: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Rocks Natural Hair in Public for First Time pic.twitter.com/AGVaReK0TE — Young Durant (@A_Geechi) April 4, 2017

The image below is what people are going crazy over, which is really more like a bad hair day for Michelle other than anything else.

Michelle Obama sports her natural hair and the Internet loves it https://t.co/ULw5aOv8A6 pic.twitter.com/HjVhxYaG3S — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 5, 2017

In another world, one were there is a bit more reality, this might be called having a bad hair day. Michelle’s hair in this picture is not a style, but something many women might do if they need to run to the store but don’t have the time to fuss. Michelle is a beautiful woman, but this is not one of her greatest looks. Still, folks have hopped online and are paying homage to Michelle Obama’s hair in this picture, much like the tweet below.

Others see how ridiculous this sounds and have posted some sarcastic remarks about all the hoopla over the way Michelle Obama is wearing her hair in this picture. The tweet below echos some of the comments conveying disbelief to the commotion over Michelle’s hair.

Wow I can't believe Michelle Obama invented having natural hair https://t.co/S67E3OJjcy — Temi Adeoye (@Miss_Temi_Ade) April 3, 2017

Lisa Guitierrez tweeted, “Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama wears her natural hair and people lose their heads.”

There was once a time when people would see Michelle Obama and then actually report accurately about what they were seeing. In this tweet below from 2014, someone thought Michelle was having a bad hair day and wasn’t afraid to mention it. They didn’t get any slack from doing this either.

Michelle Obama, just as any other first lady, has had to spend a lot of time on her hair. Some reports today are saying that viral picture of Michelle was taken while she was on vacation two years ago. So maybe instead of a bad hair day, she was having a vacation hair day?

Michelle Obama and Her Hair: Celebrating Eight Years of Bangs, Curls and That Famous Bob Cut via @wmag https://t.co/CIHuRSU6IZ #hairinspo — Blu Hair Design (@BluHairDesign) March 17, 2017

