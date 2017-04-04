‘The Walking Dead’s’ Brave Women: Sonequa Martin-Green, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Throughout The Walking Dead season 7, the women have shown great courage. Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, Danai Gurira as Michonne, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha have given the viewers four powerful examples of feminine grit.

Danai Gurira’s Michonne and Melissa McBride’s Carol have proven to be two of the most tactical characters on The Walking Dead. It is easy to miss during the doldrums of what was without a doubt the worst situation The Walking Dead Survivors have come through yet. The women subtly stepped up their game again this season.

The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira as Michonne can be seen in hand to hand combat in the video below, in addition to Sonequa Martin-Green’s zombie performance.

Danai Gurira’s Michonne is probably second only to Norman Reedus’ Daryl for zombie killing efficiency, and survival skills. Melissa McBride’s Carol and Laura Cohan’s Maggie are not far behind. These The Walking Dead heroines have become iconic over the last 7 seasons.

The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green, in her role as Sasha, showed viewers a different kind of courage on the season 7 finale. Sasha didn’t just suicide, and it wasn’t about escaping to the afterlife, although that may have been the result. Sasha sacrificed herself, and became a zombie to save her friends.

Sonequa Martin-Green spoke on the Talking Dead and is quoted on E News. Sonequa speaks as Sasha about her death.

“The way I saw it, that warrior spirit lives on. That even in death, I was still going to fight, because I had realized my purpose. It had been revealed to me.”

Sonequa Martin-Green spoke for Sasha, and perhaps for Melissa McBride’s Carol, Laura Cohan’s Maggie, and Danai Gurira’s Michonne as well. All four women have risked their lives for the group on numerous occasions, but for Sasha, in The Walking Dead season finale, it went further. Sasha knew she was going to die. There was no fighting to survive, and really no chance of survival.

“Everything before that had been self-preservation, self-defense mechanisms, basically self-obsession. And over the course of my life as Sasha, it was progressing beyond that to the point that I said, ‘OK, I now have a greater purpose that is much bigger than me, that’s for the future, and I’m going to do it even in death.'”

Melissa McBride’s Carol and Danai Gurira’s Michonne have made their share of sacrifices for the team, but nothing topped Sasha’s selfless act. Laura Cohan as Maggie though has suffered staggering losses throughout the show’s history, as Maggie lost her sisters, father, and husband

Laura Cohan’s Maggie has experienced countless hardships in The Walking Dead’s season 7. This expectant heroine has not only put aside her own pain as a recent widow in order to help others, she has been ready to stand and fight, pregnant or not, far longer than Rick has, and the same could be said of Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green, Laura Cohan, and Danai Gurira, as Sasha, Maggie, and Michonne, have been waiting patiently for Rick to decide it was time to make a stand. Now with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick finally on the same page, the ladies are more than ready for “All out War.”

Carol of The Walking Dead, as portrayed by Melissa McBride has been reluctant, but a proficient warrior. Melissa McBride’s character has come through some huge changes since season 1. Melissa McBride’s Carol was not always the efficient zombie killer. In season 1 she seems so weak by comparison of what she has become.

Laura Cohan’s Maggie, Sonequa Martin-Green’Sasha, and Danai Gurira’s Michonne have all seen what is going on between Alexandria and Negan on The Walking Dead, but Carol has been separated from the Group. Melissa McBride’s character didn’t know the extent of the group’s losses. Melissa McBride explains Carol’s denial in an interview on Yahoo News.

“I think she [Carol] was just really in denial, really wanting to believe. When he said that Jesus brought everybody to the Kingdom, she didn’t ask why. She just didn’t ask. She wants to know, but she doesn’t want to know. If she asks and somebody tells her, then that’s going to make it real.”

Still, just like Laura Cohan, Sonequa Martin-Green Green and Danai Gurira, in the way they portray their characters, The Walking Dead’s Melissa McBride as Carol is ready when Rick is ready. Melissa McBride told Yahoo, “The Saviors need to be dealt with, and she’s [Carol is] ready.”

The Walking Dead’s courageous women portrayed by Melissa McBride, Sonequa Martin-Green, Damia Gurira and Laura Cohan are ready for “All Out War.”

