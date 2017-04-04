Los Angeles Rams: Complete Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Pete Camarillo and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of needs to fill after a 2016 that concluded with a 4-12 overall record. L.A. does have some youth on the roster, and they did try adding some talent in free agency. They completed deals for receiver Robert Woods and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth as their marquee free agency signings.

Now, the Rams must continue on that momentum by having a completely solid NFL Draft. What players should the Los Angeles Rams consider throughout the entire NFL Draft?

Check out this entire seven-round Mock Draft which lays out the most plausible and ideal picks for the Rams.

Second Round (37): Receiver Zay Jones, Eastern Carolina

It does not matter that the Rams already signed receiver Robert Woods. They still need to give Jared Goff as much receiving help as possible, if they want the 2016 No. 1 pick to blossom.

Insert Zay Jones as a receiver that makes a ton of sense in the second round. Jones brings a blend of size, production and NFL pedigree that should make him an impactful rookie. His biggest question marks surround the competition that he played in college. Regardless, he showed his talent against top competition at the Senior Bowl. The Rams should not pass on him.

Guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Godwin also warrant consideration here. However, Jones is probably the most polished of that group.

Third Round (69): Corner Fabian Moreau, UCLA

There is probably no reason that UCLA corner Fabian Moreau should fall this far in the NFL Draft. Except, this 2017 class is loaded at safety and corner. Plus, Moreau injured his pectoral muscle at his Pro Day. That could cause teams to look at other healthier options in rounds one and two.

Still, the Rams would be ecstatic to land the UCLA corner in the third round. Moreau brings the size and speed to become a starter at the outside or inside corner positions. He is solid in man coverage, which makes him a fit in the Rams’ scheme under Wade Phillips.

Fourth Round (112): Center Jon Toth, Kentucky

Kentucky center Jon Teth has the size, strength, and technique to develop into a starter at center. He might not be the ideal athlete that you want for all schemes, but he could very well help the Rams open up some lanes for Rams running back Todd Gurley. Toth is also a smart player who made 47 starts in college. The Rams can find a solid center to aid their terrible offensive line by selecting Toth.

Fourth Round (141): Safety Orion Stewart, Baylor

Baylor safety Orion Stewart has the size and speed that you need in a modern strong safety. This is perfect for the Rams as they are moving on from starter T.J. McDonald, who left during free agency.

Stewart was productive at Baylor, as he finished his 2016 season with five interceptions. He also played well at the East-West Shrine game which could give him a leg over some of the safety prospects in this draft. Stewart should compete for starting time and find a role on special teams with the Rams.

Fifth Round (149): Tackle Zach Banner, USC



Usually, I would not suggest that the Rams wait to draft a tackle until the fifth round. However, this tackle class is not that strong and they have a variety of needs.

Still, USC tackle Zach Banner could be a nice find in the later rounds. He is super familiar with L.A. after playing at USC. Banner also has experience playing both tackle positions, which makes him a welcomed depth addition. He even played some basketball, and he can play guard in the NFL. There are some issues about his size and athleticism, but the Rams desperately need some physical help on the offensive line.

Sixth Round (189): Edge Devonte Fields, Louisville



Devonte Fields is exactly the type of player that the Rams should gamble on in the later rounds. Fields missed two seasons at TCU due to off-field issues and injury. He transferred to Louisville and found success in the later part of 2015. Last season, Fields was again inconsistent.

Either way, he has the size and speed that NFL teams want in an edge rusher. Los Angeles is switching to a 3-4 scheme, so they have time to allow Fields to develop. Ultimately, he has the potential to one day be a dominating rusher if he works on his consistency. For now, he could be a great situational rusher with great speed off the edge.

Sixth Round (206): Running back Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU

The Rams offense desperately needs playmakers, and they are lucky to find one this late in the draft. SDSU running back Donnel Pumphrey is only five-foot-eight and 176 pounds. However, he broke 2,000 rushing yards last season. He also had 27 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Therefore, Pumphrey would be a great compliment to the bruising running style of Gurley. Pumphrey could also add some value in the passing game and as a returner.

Seventh Round (234): Nose tackle Josh Augusta, Missouri

Missouri nose tackle Josh Augusta was productive throughout his career at Missouri. Unfortunately, questions about his weight cause him to fall this far in the NFL Draft. He played well in the East-West Shrine game but did not workout at the NFL Combine.

Either way, the Rams need a big nose tackle. They are switching from a 4-3 defense, and they could utilize Augusta in run situations. He has the size and productivity to be effective on early downs.

In the end, the Rams have a lot of needs but they do not possess a first round pick. Therefore, they must work even harder to find impact players throughout the NFL Draft. This 2017 NFL Mock Draft should address most of the Los Angeles Rams’ biggest roster needs.

Either way, nothing is final until the NFL Draft begins April 28. Obviously, any of these players’ draft stocks could rise or fall until then. Stay tuned to see who the Los Angeles Rams actually draft.

[Image by David J. Phillip/AP Images]