The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Explains Rick And Daryl: Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Finally Breaks Bad [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln were thrilled about the opportunity for Rick Grimes to look Negan in the eye and vow to kill him. Last Sunday night millions of viewers watched as Lincoln’s Rick stared down Negan, his eyes full of deadly red-rimmed resolve.

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick is a different man than the begging, cringing, shadow of Rick Grimes seen in The Walking Dead season 7 premiere. Rick is going after Negan, no matter the cost, simply because nothing could cost anyone as much as becoming Negan.

Will the Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln fan base stick around for season 8? Will the Rick Grimes comeback in the season finale be enough to satisfy The Walking Dead fans who have more endured than enjoyed season 7?

Though The Walking Dead still enjoys the title of most watched show on television, viewership fell off noticeably during the first half of season 7. Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln are encouraged by the finale script. Perhaps it might be enough to keep The Walking Dead number one.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln were elated to finally see a little real action with Negan in the season 7 finale script. Both Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln reportedly danced around when they read the script.

With The Walking Dead’s cast already well into their spring break, Norman Reedus is ready for interviews about the season finale. He’s finally ready to speak openly since the season finale has been aired.

Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly, there was actually celebratory dancing when The Walking Dead’s season 7 finale was delivered to the actors.

“I think [Andrew Lincoln] likes to do little jigs here and there, but I get it. I did the same thing when I read that one.”

The Walking Dead finale, and the roles played by Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Sonequa Martin-Green, Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan, will be discussed in depth below. Those who have not seen the finale may want to wait to read on.

Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and Sonequa Martin-Green all enjoyed memorable scenes in The Walking Dead’s finale. Rick, Daryl, and Sasha all made major decisions in the finale. How will the actions that were taken by Daryl, Rick, Sasha, Maggie, and Michonne, set the tone for season 8’s “all out war?

Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly The Walking Dead’s season 7 finale was reminiscent of William Wallace, 1270 – 1305. Wallace was the Scottish rebel portrayed in the movie Braveheart.

“It’s nice to get some freedom and some dirt underneath your feet and start running towards killing this guy. It’s completely different than all the other ones. It has similar elements, but it’s completely different, and, you know, there might be a little William Wallace [real life Braveheart] in it.”

Does The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus remember that William Wallace died at age 35, by public medieval torture? Will Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes meet the same fate next season.

With Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan that could actually happen on The Walking Dead. It happened to Abraham and Glenn already and it almost happened to Carl in the season 7 finale.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes are very different people. Norman Reedus compared Rick and Daryl to Kirk and Spock. Reedus is quoted in Monkeys Fighting Robots.

“It’s such a thing, the love story, you know what I mean? Once you throw someone up against a tree, it’s over. I kind of don’t know that Daryl is mature enough to do that. Let Rick get all the girls. I’m like Spock on ‘Star Trek’ and he’s like Captain Kirk. He gets all the ladies and I sit in the background and say weird things,”

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon doesn’t agonize over things the way Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick does. Norman’s Daryl does what has to be done with hardened objectivity. Lincoln’s Rick agonizes, moralizes, and has a need to justify everything, and Rick is more emotional.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Sonequa Martin-Green as Rick, Daryl and Sasha were responsible for making pivotal plot decisions in the season 7 finale. These decisions will impact season 8.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon made the first major decision of the season premiere when he refrained from killing Dwight, portrayed by Austin Amelio. Daryl was holding a knife to Dwight’s eye. Daryl was ready to drive that knife through Dwight’s head but decided to give Dwight a chance.

The Walking Dead’s season finale saw Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes true resolve as Negan prepared to bash Carl’s brains in with the infamous bat Lucille. Negan also promised to take that bat and destroy Rick’s hands. The moment powerfully recalled the premiere, but this time Rick Grimes wasn’t crying, begging, and shaking in his boots. Rick simply vowed to kill Negan, no matter what else happened.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln both portrayed their characters powerfully. Norma Reedus’ Spock and Kirk analogy proved truer than ever, though Norman Reedus’ Daryl’s detachment comes from a different place than Spocks.

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln showed that Rick was still battling emotions behind Lincoln’s haunted eyes, and his resolve seemed almost as desperately motivated as Rick’s pleas for Carl’s arm in the premiere. The difference was in the decision, and his outer composure, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick is still broken, he’s just been broken too much to allow any more.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Daryl isn’t broken. Daryl Dixon is still as powerful inside as ever. Norman portrays a powerful role.

The Walking Dead’s Sasha, portrayed by Sonequa Martin-Green, made the decision to suicide and turn, in order to get in a surprise attack on Negan, but in the process of dying, Sasha made contact with Abraham. The fallen hero, spoke with Sasha either in dreams or some afterlife experience, advising her, and lending her courage.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

‘The Walking Dead,’ Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln And The Future Of AMC

Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln Praise ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale

Why Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln ‘Hated’ ‘The Walking Dead’ 7A And Loved 7B

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, And Andrew Lincoln Are Excited To Present ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, And Andrew Lincoln Are Excited To Present ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B

‘The Walking Dead’ Seasons 7B And 8 Are ‘All Out War’ With Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln And Jeffrey Dean Morgan [Spoilers]

Long Live The Walking Dead With Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln: Will Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes Still Rule In 2023?

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln’s Daryl and Rick made decisions that will impact season 8. Obviously, Sasha changed her situation as well. Sasha won’t be back with The Walking Dead next season. Jesus put her out of her misery at the end of the episode.

The Walking Dead Season 8 will not only be without Sasha, but it will have a living Dwight thanks to Norman Reedus’ Daryl, and now thanks to Rick’s newfound resolve, the group has no choice but to fight Negan openly with all they have.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will return in the fall with Rick, Daryl, Carol and Maggie engaging Negan in all out war.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]