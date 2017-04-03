Trump Walks Out Of Signing Ceremony Because Reporter Asks Him Question [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daniel Ketchum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As reported by CNN yesterday, President Donald Trump apparently walked out of a signing ceremony for yet another set of Executive Orders because a reporter had the temerity to ask him a question he didn’t like. This behavior only reinforces the view that many have of Trump being a rather petulant person who lacks the necessary self-control to be the President of the United States.

Trump walks out of executive order signing ceremony without signing executive orders because help https://t.co/FNXVHp8TW8 — RTWE FM (@Rtwefm) April 3, 2017

The reporter in question made the mistake of asking Trump about the current situation regarding resigned National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who is apparently fishing around for a grant of immunity before spilling whatever he might know – if anything – about links between the Trump administration and Russians interfering in the 2016 Election process.

In response to the question, Trump quickly turned and walked out of the room in an apparent fit of pique. He left his papers, his witnesses and the Vice President behind in the process. Vice President Pence trotted behind and tried to get Trump to come back, but Trump waved him off.

So Pence meekly reentered the room, gathered up the papers and herded the witnesses out. It was later reported by ABC News that Trump did in fact sign the papers in another room where the nasty reporters couldn’t bother him.

Trump walks out before signing executive orders #USA https://t.co/pz5H5KFxLY — Daily News (@DRL_USANews) April 3, 2017

This kind of behavior by Donald Trump isn’t particularly surprising. Long before he entered the White House, he was known to have a very thin skin. He also was notorious for holding a grudge and seeking revenge against his enemies.

Considering that Donald Trump – this incredibly short fused man – has access to the nuclear codes that could start WWIII, it’s certainly a bit disquieting he behaves like this. As is the fact that no one has the authority to refuse his order to launch those missiles.

When President Donald Trump walks out of a room that way, it is more important than just the awkward and embarrassing incident itself. It makes clear the kind of person who now sits in power in the Oval Office.

[Featured Image by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images]